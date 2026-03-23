Cobbo 'can't wait' for first clash with Broncos

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Excitement, not bitterness, is the overwhelming feeling for Dolphins recruit Selwyn Cobbo as he prepares for a first game against Brisbane since falling out of favour during their triumphant 2025 season.

Left winger Cobbo crossed for his first Dolphins try in Saturday's 38-10 upset defeat of Cronulla, flaunting the attacking power he will offer the club's push for a first finals berth.

Cobbo signed a one-year deal at the Dolphins while in the NRL wilderness last season; he managed only three games from June during Michael Maguire's first season as coach.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Dolphins takes on the Titans' defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The 23-year-old watched on as Josiah Karapani, Deine Mariner, Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki became the preferred outside backs on the Broncos' run to a seventh premiership.

But despite the disappointment of being snubbed from Brisbane's finest hour since 2006, Cobbo is feeling positive ahead of Friday night's first meeting with the club.

"I'm just excited, hey," Cobbo said.

"They've done a lot for me and I just can't wait to go on the field and have a good game.

"Growing up I always wanted to play for the Broncs, but you know, it is what it is, I guess. I'm just excited to play against my old club, my old teammates. We're mates off the field, but on the field it's time to go to work."

After only three games with his new firm, Cobbo said it was too early to begin thinking about proving a point to the Broncos.

"It's only the start of the year. There's more to come," he said.

"Just still trying to find my rhythm in this team and where I can fit in."

Dolphins teammate Herbie Farnworth marvelled as Cobbo streaked 45 metres for a great second-half try down the left edge against the Sharks.

Farnworth played in Cobbo's first-grade debut at Brisbane and the pair's combination will be pivotal as the Dolphins look to maintain their status as attacking heavyweights this season.

"He's happy here at the Dolphins. I think it's shown on the footy field," Farnworth said of Cobbo.

"Finally got him a little bit of good ball ... very impressive try at the end. That's what 'Selwy' can do. He's a freaky player."