No guarantees Daly Cherry-Evans plays on at Roosters in 2027

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Daly Cherry-Evans has promised not to go a year too long at the Sydney Roosters, revealing he will happily step aside if the NRL club feels he is holding back young halves.

Ahead of Thursday night's grudge match against former club Manly, Cherry-Evans confirmed he is unlikely to make a definitive call on his future for several months.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Roosters after last season, but there is believed to be an option for him to play on in 2027.

Cherry-Evans' future dominated headlines last season, with Tuesday marking exactly a year since he confirmed 2025 would be his last at the Sea Eagles.

Asked if he had a timeline on when he wanted to make a call on 2027 by, Cherry-Evans indicated that decision would be dictated to somewhat by the Tricolours.

"As long as the club's not in a position where they're holding any young kids back, that would be my priority right now in my career," Cherry-Evans said.

"If the Roosters didn't have space for me next year because of the potential of someone else, that is completely OK. But I'm a player that will continue to back myself to play at a higher level.

"I'm really OK with either thing happening, but honestly, I'm not going to know right now. I'm probably not going to know in a couple of months' time."

Cherry-Evans indicated that if he was to retire, he would take a similar approach to last year and not declare his future until after the end of the season.

The 354-game veteran has copped some criticism already this season, impressing against South Sydney but with his right-edge defence faltering against the Warriors and Penrith.

"It hasn't been the start we wanted as a team, and certainly my role within that hasn't been up to scratch just yet," he said.

"But I'm really positive things are going to change and I'm going to continue to try and play good footy.

"If that leads to another year, then that's great. But if it doesn't, that's also not the worst thing in the world as well."

Daly Cherry-Evans and the Roosters have started the season 1-2 ahead of Thursday night's return to Brookvale Oval Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

With Sam Walker in the halves alongside Cherry-Evans, last season's breakout star Hugo Savala and 20-year-old Toby Rodwell loom as the club's two playmakers in waiting.

The quartet are known to be particularly close, with Roosters captain James Tedesco adamant Savala and Rodwell did not seem deterred by Cherry-Evans being in their path.

Instead he was confident Savala would play a role this year after an ankle injury, with Rodwell a long-term prospect.

"Sammy's constantly asking Chez questions, all the halves are, picking his brain.

"To have a guy like that come in and learn from him, pass on his experiences, he's only going to make the future generation of our halves better."