Couchman cops lengthy ban for ACL-tearing tackle

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St George Illawarra forward Ryan Couchman has received a four-game ban from the NRL judiciary for the hip-drop tackle that ended the season of Parramatta's J'Maine Hopgood.

Judiciary panellists Greg McCallum and Bob Lindner deliberated for 19 minutes after Tuesday night's hearing before finalising their punishment for Couchman, who ruptured Hopgood's anterior cruciate ligament with his tackle on Sunday.

Couchman will miss games against Gold Coast, North Queensland, Manly and South Sydney but will return for the Dragons' traditional Anzac Day clash against the Sydney Roosters.

The highly-rated local junior's absence looms as a setback for the 16th-placed Dragons, who are 0-3 this season.

"Obviously it's disappointing that I'm not going to be able to play footy but I made a mistake so I'll cop the four weeks," Couchman said after his hearing.

Ryan Couchman of the Dragons. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"I'll do everything I can to help them (the Dragons) prepare for the next few matches and be out there as soon as I can."

Ex-State of Origin forward Hopgood will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of Parramatta's season, the club confirmed on Monday.

Couchman pleaded guilty and was particularly contrite given his own ACL injury restricted him to only one game last year.

"It can be a tough process but I'm sure he (Hopgood) will have great support behind him and I want to extend my support to him," the 22-year-old said.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 30-20 loss to Parramatta, Couchman became the first men's player since last April to be referred directly to a judiciary hearing.

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, chief executive Tim Watsford and football boss Ben Haran accompanied Couchman to NRL headquarters.

In questioning about the incident from defence counsel Nick Ghabar, Couchman said he had been trying to tackle Hopgood around the ball but his right hand slipped before he lost his balance.

Couchman said as he fell, Hopgood surged through the contact and pushed him to the back of the tackle, onto the ground, and then Hopgood's legs.

He said he hadn't meant to put himself in that position "but my weight - my hip and my butt" were on the ground before he ended up on his opponent's legs.

Ghabar suggested the contact was accidental and not as careless or dangerous as the last hip-drop tackle referred to the judiciary in round seven of 2025.

On that occasion, Manly prop Toafofoa Sipley was banned for four games for a tackle Ghabar felt was more forceful, and exhibited more speed and less control.

Couchman submitted references from Dragons legend Mick Potter and ex-State of Origin player Tim Grant in an attempt to persuade the judiciary his tackle was out of character.

Grant's character reference described Couchman as "amongst the highest quality of young men" he had encountered in rugby league.

Potter, meanwhile, said Couchman's insistence on checking on Hopgood's welfare after the match and apologising proved his strong character.

"I'm only three games back from an ACL myself, so I went straight over to him and apologised," Couchman said.

Ghabar argued a three-game suspension was fair punishment, but NRL counsel Lachlan Gyles pushed for four.

Gyles claimed Couchman should have aborted the tackle and prioritised Hopgood's welfare rather than his defensive duties.

He said a lengthy suspension was the only way to deter players from making hip-drop tackles.

"Any less than four weeks simply doesn't send a strong enough message," Gyles said.