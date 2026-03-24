NRL: Souths to return to Allianz in split-home system

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South Sydney's long-running feud with the state government is seemingly over with the Rabbitohs cleared to make a gradual return to Allianz Stadium.

Desperate to move out of Accor Stadium and return to Moore Park, Souths were on Tuesday cleared to play four home games a year at Allianz from next season.

That number will increase to five in 2028 with Souths to still play seven home games a season at Accor Stadium until the end of their current deal in 2030.

The Rabbitohs have been campaigning for years to cut short their deal to play in Sydney Olympic Park, after upgrades to Accor Stadium were scrapped during the pandemic.

Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

At the same time they have long voiced a desire to return to the upgraded Allianz Stadium, with the Rabbitohs having had Moore Park as their main home between 1988 and 2005.

Souths officials had grown frustrated in recent years that the move could not be orchestrated, given both stadiums are run by Venues NSW.

The NSW government had argued South Sydney's move would come at a significant cost to taxpayers, given the need to provide an adequate amount of events at Accor.

At the same time, arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters have long been adamant they are the one club that should call Allianz Stadium home, having been based out of Moore Park since 1908.

Souths were able to reduce their home games from 10 at Accor in 2024 down to seven this season, while also playing two at Allianz this year and three matches at neutral grounds.

Under the new deal the number of neutral matches will diminish, all but paving the way for Souths to make a full time return to Allianz from 2031.

"This is a landmark moment for our club," Souths chairman Nick Pappas said.

"This new deal ensures more matches at our spiritual home at Allianz Stadium while retaining our historical connection to Accor Stadium, where we have seen so much success.

"Both venues are an important part of our club's history and future and this new deal is a win for our members and fans who will get to see more home matches in Sydney.

"We would like to thank the NSW Government and Venues NSW for working with us and we're excited to continue to create history at these venues."

SOUTH SYDNEY HOME GROUND ALLOCATION

2026 - Accor: 7, Allianz: 2, Neutral: 3

2027 - Accor: 7, Allianz: 4, Neutral: 1

2028 - Accor: 7, Allianz: 5, Neutral: 0

2029 - Accor: 7, Allianz: 5, Neutral: 0

2030 - Accor: 7, Allianz: 5, Neutral: 0