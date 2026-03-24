Six Dolphins to give Broncos clash added heat

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The Dolphins' derby clash with Brisbane will bring genuine emotion after six former Broncos were named to suit up.

Six Dolphins have previously made their NRL debuts for Brisbane - Jamayne Isaako, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth, Kodi Nikorima, Thomas Flegler and Frank Molo. A seventh, hooker Max Plath, was in the Broncos system before being signed by the Dolphins.

Flegler has not played for the Dolphins in a Battle of Brisbane showdown. In 2024 he suffered a shoulder nerve injury against Wests Tigers the week before.

The firebrand prop did not return to action until this year.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Dolphins takes on the Titans' defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Flegler missed last week's win over Cronulla with a rib injury. He is yet to undertake contact training this week and will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday to play.

Dolphins five-eighth Nikorima was elevated by former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett to the halves alongside Anthony Milford in 2017 and had two great seasons.

He then became a utility style of player and his career stalled before Bennett recruited him to the Dolphins in 2023, where he also played a variety of positions. In 2024 he made the No.6 position his own and has been there ever since.

Bennett asked him what position he saw himself as ideally. Nikorima answered, "five-eighth". Bennett replied that he thought the answer would have been "halfback" but went with Nikorima's assessment. It proved a masterstroke.

"It's pretty nice hey, proving one of the greats wrong," Nikorima grinned.

"I give a lot of credit to Wayne. He put some faith in myself and gave me my opportunity to be in that No.6 role.

"I guess for myself, it's just making sure I keep turning up every day wanting to do my best and give my best to the team."

The clash with the Broncos is one Nikorima circles on the calendar every year.

"Obviously you want to do well against your old teams and they're one of mine, so it's definitely one I look at when the draw comes out," he said.

"I wouldn't say there's hatred; obviously I've got some good mates over there. It's more the media trying to put that on the game."

The 2026 season is a huge one personally for Nikorima who is off contract.

"We're in talks at the moment. I want to stay here at the Dolphins," he said.

"It's also nice knowing there is interest elsewhere. I've got to do what's best for my family. I also understand it's a business as well.

"Number one option would be to stay here, but I'll cross that path when it comes."

The Dolphins have only won once against the Broncos in six derby attempts.