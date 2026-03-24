Broncos suffer huge injury blow but Reynolds returns

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane's hopes of winning the derby clash with the Dolphins have been rocked with star prop Payne Haas ruled out with a shoulder injury.

In other surprise team news, the Warriors have named gun playmaker Luke Metcalf to return three weeks early from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Star forward Haas suffered a knock to an AC joint in the 18-14 win over Melbourne and the Broncos have taken no risks with him ahead of what will be a gruelling season for the NSW and Samoa representative.

They do get captain Adam Reynolds back from a rib injury for Friday night's clash at Suncorp Stadium. The veteran has been named at halfback with Ben Hunt, who played No.7 against the Storm, reverting to the bench.

The performance of Payne Haas was one positive from the Broncos loss to the Panthers. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

New Zealand international Xavier Willison takes the place of Haas in the front row while barnstorming second-rower Brendan Piakura has been elevated to the starting side after shining off the bench against the Storm.

Metcalf had initially been expected back from his ACL injury in round seven but has been listed to partner in-form Tanah Boyd in the halves for Friday's clash with Wests Tigers.

A favourite for the Dally M Medal before his injury last season, Metcalf is set to enhance a Warriors side that has impressed in an unbeaten start to 2026.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Chanel Harris-Tavita are on the team list following head knocks and Adam Pompey returns from personal leave in further boosts for the Kiwi side.

Jock Madden replaces the injured Jarome Luai in the Tigers' starting halves for his first game since 2024.

But highly rated playmaker Latu Fainu is listed among the reserves so could make a late charge into the side following off-season shoulder surgery.

St George Illawarra have opted against naming Ryan Couchman on their team sheet ahead of Tuesday night's judiciary hearing over a hip-drop tackle.

Young forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga has been named on the bench to face Gold Coast only days after leaving training in an ambulance following a neck injury.

Electric five-eighth Fletcher Sharpe is set to face Canterbury after recovering from the knee injury he suffered during Newcastle's season opener in Las Vegas.

Second-rower Briton Nikora misses Cronulla's clash against Canberra with a broken nose but is a chance to be fit for round five.

Teig Wilton replaces the Kiwi international in the back row after making his return from a shoulder injury last week.

Billy Smith has recovered from the concussion he suffered in an e-bike accident so will replace Junior Pauga for the Sydney Roosters' clash against Daly Cherry-Evans' former side Manly.

The Sea Eagles have stuck solid with the same starting side that suffered a disastrous loss to reigning wooden spooners Newcastle in round two.