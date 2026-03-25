Te'o almost left Broncos six months before latest exit

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Ben Te'o is unlikely to head straight down the M1 and join the Gold Coast despite the former Brisbane all but agreeing to join the Titans late last year.

Te'o's high-profile exit from the Broncos remained the biggest talking point in league circles on Tuesday, after his high-profile spat with Brisbane coach Michael Maguire.

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Maguire is expected to be asked extensively about the matter on Thursday morning, when he fronts the media ahead of the Broncos' clash with the Dolphins.

Where Te'o ends up for now remains a mystery after his defensive systems helped take the Broncos to their first premiership in 19 years last season.

The 39-year-old last year all but agreed to join Gold Coast for 2026 and beyond, with the Titans waiting for Brisbane's season to be over before confirming the move.

But Brisbane's premiership success caused a last-minute change of heart for Te'o, who instead decided to sign a new three-year deal with the Broncos.

Less than six months later, the former Queensland State of Origin representative is effectively a free agent in the coaching stakes.

Te'o is highly regarded and several in the game believe he could be a head coach one day.

But the Titans have since cemented alternative plans, having locked in Brian McDermott, Steve Murphy and Brian Davis as assistants on multi-year deals.

It's therefore understood it's highly unlikely the club will approach Te'o about joining them in the short term after leaking 98 points in the first three rounds.

"B-Mac and everyone here has been so good," Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui said on Wednesday when asked about Te'o.

"As much as we haven't been getting the results, we've got a real good connection with our coaching staff.

"They've brought a lot here and we've just got to start getting results for them and everyone that believes in us."

South Sydney could theoretically be another option for Te'o given he won a premiership there and served under Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins.

But the Rabbitohs are happy with their current staff.

The most likely scenario is Te'o ends up as an assistant to Billy Slater with the Maroons in Origin, after an approach late last year for him to replace Josh Hannay on Queensland's staff.

Te'o may also not be the only assistant that Maguire has to worry about retaining.

AAP has been told the Titans have had two separate plays to lure Matt Ballin south in recent years, only for him to remain at the Broncos.

But there is every chance Ballin could come into the frame for the Manly job if pressure continues to mount on Anthony Seibold.

Ballin is known to have support among some of the club's old boys, and even liked multiple Instagram comments last month from fans last month calling for him to take over as coach next year.