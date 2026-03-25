NRL 2026 Big Board 4: New No.1 crowned as Cleary joins the fold

The first real sample size of the 2026 season is in, and the movement is already significant.
With NSW and QLD Cup now underway and young talent beginning to find rhythm across both competitions, ESPN's NRL Big Board has undergone its first major reshuffle of the year.
A new No.1 has emerged, several rising halves have made strong early statements, and a handful of highly touted prospects have slipped due to injury, limited opportunity, or being overtaken by form.
Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in five or more NRL matches.
1. Heamasi Makasini
Club: Wests Tigers
Position: Centre / Wing
Age: 18
Previous position: 3rd
Some youngsters fold under the bright lights of professional sport, with only a few young prodigies relishing the experience. Some examples include Lebron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams... oh, and Heamasi Makasini.
The star centre looks to have found a home on the Tigers' left edge, despite being just 18 years old.
While he hasn't posted the highlight reels or absurd stat lines that made him such a sensation coming through the grades, his calm demeanour and a footy IQ that is well beyond his years have made him a boon in Benji Marshall's backline.
Comparison: Latrell Mitchell
2. Cooper Bai
Club: Gold Coast Titans
Position: Lock / Middle Forward
Age: 19
Previous position: 1st
The thing that makes Cooper Bai so highly touted is actually quite simple - no one can handle him.
Whether it's a NSW Cup debutant, a seasoned NRL veteran, or an Origin superstar, no one has managed to truly stop the Titans' wrecking ball off the bench.
His drop from the top of ESPN's Big Board only comes as a result of limited gametime, with the young star failing to crack the 30-minute mark this season, although he has already managed to score a try despite the short minutes.
Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
3. Coby Black
Club: Canberra Raiders
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 2nd
Coby Black hasn't set the world alight to start the year, but has been solid.
Important to remember he has been thrust into a new system over the last six months, and has only just returned from a pretty unfortunate neck injury.
The Raiders' NSW Cup squad isn't looking too hot, and with Ethan Sanders slowly making a case for a long-term mortgage on Canberra's No. 7 jumper, the hype around Black could slowly begin to simmer.
Comparison: Mitchell Moses
4. Mitchell Woods
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 4th
Sorry Doggies fans, Mitchell Woods still isn't back.
The Canterbury faithful will need to wait at least a few more weeks to see him back in the mix, as he continues to rehab his hamstring injury from the preseason.
Comparison: Jahrome Hughes
5. Joey Walsh
Club: Manly Sea Eagles
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 6th
The sample size may be small for Joey Walsh to start the year, but the young halfback has taken his opportunities in stride.
In just one NSW Cup match in 2026, Walsh produced a try, a try assist, and a 100% tackle effiency. Anthony Seibold is keeping a close eye on the young stud, suggesting he'll play "10-12 games" of NRL this year.
Comparison: Jamal Fogarty
6. Zane Harrison
Club: Gold Coast Titans
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 5th
Harrison's been solid in QLD Cup, but could definitely be doing more to earn the Seagulls some success.
His tendency to let the game play out is a gift and a curse. While the young playmaker has showcased patience and poise in moments of strife, his cool demeanour has sometimes overridden his side's need for him to take control of the game when needed
He keeps his spot in the top five, however, but could slip should stars below him get more meaningful minutes in the coming weeks.
Comparison: Nathan Cleary
7. Cooper Clarke
Club: Melbourne Storm
Position: Prop
Age: 19
Previous position: 11th
Melbourne wrecking ball Cooper Clarke is quietly building his case for the NRL's Rookie of the Year in 2026.
Averaging 67 metres a game off the bench in the opening three rounds, as well as a tackle efficiency of 96%, it's clear as day why the Storm are slowly increasing Clarke's minutes each week.
There's a very real chance we don't see Clarke return to NSW Cup this year, with the young front-rower staking his claim amongst this Melbourne pack.
Comparison: Jesse Bromwich
8. Lorenzo Talataina
Club: Parramatta Eels
Position: Five-eighth/Half
Age: 18
Previous position: 10th
Many were concerned about Jonah Pezet's one-year deal with Parramatta, with fears around the quality drop-off in store for the club in the No. 6 jumper.
Those doubts have since been silenced, with Lorenzo Talataina proving why the Eels were so confident that letting Pezet leave at the end of 2026 was the right call.
He posted a linebreak, two linebreak assists, and five tackle breaks in a 38-8 loss against the Dragons in Round 3, which is simply remarkable considering his side's lack of success on the attacking end.
Comparison: Shaun Johnson
9. Michael Gabrael
Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Position: Centre
Age: 19
Previous position: 7th
Michael Gabrael has not been bad by any means for the Sharks' NSW Cup squad in 2026, but he hasn't been at his best either.
His yardage over the last fortnight has been strong, but his lack of attacking spark has certainly hurt his stock.
The Sharks prodigy will want to get on the front foot over the next few weeks and hopefully post some points on the scoreboard to reestablish his case for an NRL debut in 2026.
Comparison: Kotoni Staggs
10. Finau Latu
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Lock / Middle Forward
Age: 19
Previous position: 8th
Similar to Bulldogs teammate Mitchell Woods, Latu simply hasn't played any footy this year.
A debut is expected to come soon for the young star, but match fitness will be a question for sure.
Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi
11. Toby Rodwell
Club: Sydney Roosters
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 15th
Following a quiet start to the year, Toby Rodwell has launched himself towards the top with some exciting NSW Cup performances for the Roosters.
He is in clear control of his side, with the young star having a hand in the majority of the Roosters' points this season.
Whether he's putting a teammate through the split defence, converting a try, or scoring one of his own, it's clear Rodwell is in a groove heading into Rounds 4 and 5.
Comparison: Luke Keary
12. David Bryenton
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Fullback/five-eighth
Age: 18
Previous position: 9th
David Bryenton is a point-scoring machine, putting the Bulldogs on his back as he looks to further his case as a long-term prospect in Canterbury.
Bryenton managed a try and two conversions for the Bulldogs' Ron Massey clash against Mounties, being named on the wing for this matchup. After having featured in both the halves and at fullback, it's clear Bryenton's versatility supersedes that of those around him.
Comparison: Reece Walsh
13. Cody Hopwood
Club: Newcastle Knights
Position: Prop
Age: 19
Previous position: 16th
Hopwood continues to build through consistency, particularly in effort areas, which earned him an NRL bench spot in Round 3.
Although he didn't play, his work rate and defensive output in games prior have stood out, and it seems the club believes he's nearing an NRL call-up.
Comparison: Joseph Tapine
14. Dean Tauaa
Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Position: Centre
Age: 18
Previous position: 13th
Young Dean Tauaa has all the ability in the world to be a genuine star, no doubt about it.
At this stage, for Tauaa, it's not about unlocking his potential; it's learning when to hone in on his attacking flair and controlling the ball in high-pressure situations.
Once he does this, there's no telling how far he can go.
Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
15. Riley Pollard
Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Position: Halfback
Age: 20
Previous position: 17th
What makes Riley Pollard special isn't the stat sheet; it's his maturity as a young half.
Despite the Sharks' NSW Cup side having a number of stars across the park, Pollard is quietly making a case for himself as the most NRL-ready of the lot.
Pollard told ESPN he is focused on "nailing the one-percenters" in 2026, and if you watch him on the field, he's clearly living up to his goal.
Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans
16. Kade Reed
Club: St George Illawarra Dragons
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 20th
Kade Reed was the talk of the NRL Trials, and for good reason.
The young Dragons half is a star-in-the-making, and he's shown how fearless he can be in the opportunities he's received to kick off 2026.
Despite missing time with a head knock, Reed came back in Round 3 with a point to prove, steering the Red V ship to a 38-8 NSW Cup demolition of the Parramatta Eels.
With a few more strong performances, we could see Reed climb higher and higher this season.
Comparison: Jamal Fogarty
17. Billy Scott
Club: Penrith Panthers
Position: Hooker
Age: 21
Previous position: 18th
Defence wins premierships, and it's a formula that Billy Scott's club has applied to great effect
Scott fits that strategy like a glove, with 78 tackles on 91% efficiency across two matches. His attack is nothing to dismiss either, and it's clear the young hooker has embedded himself within Penrith's DNA in the opening rounds of the year.
Comparison: Api Koroisau
18. Liam Ison
Club: Cronulla Sharks
Position: Fullback
Age: 20
Previous position: 14th
Still no Liam Ison this year, and with young guns around him improving each week, he drops once again on ESPN's NRL Big Board..
Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen
19. Jaxen Edgar
Club: Penrith Panthers
Position: Fullback
Age: 18
Previous position: 22nd
Edgar has quietly held his own in a strong Panthers' NSW Cup system. While the raw numbers aren't eye-catching, his involvement, yardage, and ability to fit within a winning structure have been encouraging signs early in the season.
Dylan Edwards mentioned a few weeks ago that Edgar is "one to watch" due to his insane fitness, and it's clear that the star fullback wasn't telling lies.
Fans will want to see a bit more from Edgar across the statsheet moving forward, but a solid start from the Panthers' fullback nonetheless.
Comparison: Dylan Edwards
20. Onitoni Large
Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Position: Five-eighth
Age: 18
Previous position: 21st
After a shaky start to his SG Ball campaign, Onitoni Large is beginning to find some rhythm as he gels into the season.
His attacking ability has been on full display, but he will need to string together more performances that remind scouts and fans alike of his poise as a half, should he wish to earn a spot in Manly's NSW Cup squad.
Comparison: Ezra Mam
21. Jared Haywood
Club: Wests Tigers
Position: Hooker
Age: 19
Previous position: 23rd
We haven't seen much of Jared Haywood to start the NSW Cup season, with the electric hooker playing just one half of footy in the opening three rounds.
Tigers faithful know Haywood is going to be something special, but with an ever-so-small sample size in 2026, the young hooker will want to reset and remind fans of his ability in the coming weeks.
Comparison: Harry Grant
22. Simione Laiafi
Club: Manly Sea Eagles
Position: Prop
Age: 19
Previous position: 30th
Simione Laiafi has been selected in Manly's NRL squad to take on the Roosters.
By the time the next Big Board drops, he could be a consistent bench player for Anthony Seibold's first-grade squad.
Laiafi is everything the Sea Eagles need - he's strong, fit, and absurdly large, and after a strong start to the year in the NRL trials, his time to shine may finally be here.
Comparison: Taniela Paseka
23. Phillip Coates
Club: Brisbane Broncos
Position: Centre / Wing
Age: 19
Previous position: 19th
Few players on this list have as much potential as Phillip Coates; however, he has been unable to showcase his ability properly to start the season.
Coates has played just one match for the Broncos' QLD Cup squad, and it was barely a performance to be excited about.
He has plenty of time to shine in 2026, but he hasn't gotten off to the blistering start many would have hoped for by Round 4.
Comparison: Xavier Coates
24. Zac Garton
Club: Dolphins
Position: Edge Back-rower
Age: 18
Previous position: 24th
Zac Garton has impressed through the middle in limited minutes, with his efficiency and impact per stint standing out.
Playing around that 40-minute mark over the last few weeks, Garton has done what he can to showcase his obvious talent in multiple areas, averaging close to 90 metres a game while making 92% of his tackles.
Strong output in a shorter role is often a good indicator of future growth.
Comparison: Angus Crichton
25. Hugo Peel
Club: Melbourne Storm
Position: Fullback / Utility
Age: 20
Previous position: 25th
The versatility of Hugo Peel continues to serve the young outside back, posting points in Rounds 2 and 3 of the NSW Cup while racking up close to 100 metres off the wing and at fullback.
His ability to play anywhere in the backline has boosted his stocks even further, with Melbourne's NRL back five in serious uncertainty following the departures of key personnel.
Comparison: AJ Brimson
26. Jack Underhill
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Prop
Age: 20
Previous position: 26th
Jack Underhill is yet to see any major rise, or drop, after a stable start to the season.
He continues to contribute to Canterbury in the NSW Cup off the bench, without producing the kind of standout performance required to shift his ranking.
His steady head and reliable production have likely pleased NRL coach Cameron Ciraldo, though, with his approach to his game eerily similar to that of the Bulldogs' first-grade squad.
Comparison: Lindsay Collins
27. Mason Barber
Club: North Queensland Cowboys
Position: Fullback
Age: 19
Previous position: 28th
Mason Barber has been solid without being sensational for the Cowboys' QLD Cup squad, which is actually a boost in the right direction for his stocks.
The young outside back has shown that his floor is far above where most players his age are, and that when he wants to turn it on, the sky is the limit.
His strength has earned him 13 tackle breaks in just two games, while his ability to create space on the edge has been a boon for his side's attack
Comparison: Scott Drinkwater
28. Zaidas Muagututia
Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Position: Hooker
Age: 19
Previous position: 27th
Unfortunately for Manly fans, we haven't seen too much of Zaidas Muagututia in recent weeks, so it's hard to say where his stock stands at the moment.
He'll want a productive fortnight of footy, should he wish for his game to reach the right eyes.
Comparison: Jake Friend
29. Francis Manuleleua
Club: Newcastle Knights
Position: Second-row
Age: 19
Previous position: 29th
Welcome to the NRL, Francis Manuleluea.
We mentioned in the last Big Board edition that Manuleluea is one to watch for an NRL debut in 2026, and sure enough, he's earned just that.
While his game time was limited to just 11 minutes, the fact that he not only made the NRL squad, but will then retain that spot in Round 4, shows how much potential the explosive back-rower possesses.
Comparison: Viliame Kikau
30. Jett Cleary
Club: New Zealand Warriors
Position: Halfback
Age: 20
Previous position: Not listed
Warriors halfback Jett Cleary has been sensational to start the year, showcasing the attacking brilliance that comes with such an iconic family name.
Cleary's three linebreaks and three linebreak assists in the opening few rounds serve as a reminder of his exceptional field vision, while his 89% tackle efficiency has served his side well too.
Comparison: Nathan Cleary
Ones to watch
While these youngsters are still raw, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention for the seasons to come. (These are NOT players 31-40).
Thomas Dellow - Sharks.
Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons.
Keahn Skipps - Panthers.
Mel Nonu - Knights.
Antonio Verhoeven - Broncos.
Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons.
Connor Votano - Knights.
Cordell Arama - Panthers.
Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters.
Sebastian Taylor - Tigers.
Amos Viiga - Panthers.