NRL 2026 Big Board 4: New No.1 crowned as Cleary joins the fold

Josh Reynolds analyses Jacob Preston's match-winning try and the elite performance from Canterbury's spine in their thrilling victory over Canberra. (1:32)

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The first real sample size of the 2026 season is in, and the movement is already significant.

With NSW and QLD Cup now underway and young talent beginning to find rhythm across both competitions, ESPN's NRL Big Board has undergone its first major reshuffle of the year.

A new No.1 has emerged, several rising halves have made strong early statements, and a handful of highly touted prospects have slipped due to injury, limited opportunity, or being overtaken by form.

Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in five or more NRL matches.

1. Heamasi Makasini

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 18

Previous position: 3rd

Some youngsters fold under the bright lights of professional sport, with only a few young prodigies relishing the experience. Some examples include Lebron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams... oh, and Heamasi Makasini.

The star centre looks to have found a home on the Tigers' left edge, despite being just 18 years old.

While he hasn't posted the highlight reels or absurd stat lines that made him such a sensation coming through the grades, his calm demeanour and a footy IQ that is well beyond his years have made him a boon in Benji Marshall's backline.

Comparison: Latrell Mitchell

Heamasi Makasini of the Tigers is tackled by the Rabbitohs defence. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

2. Cooper Bai

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 1st

The thing that makes Cooper Bai so highly touted is actually quite simple - no one can handle him.

Whether it's a NSW Cup debutant, a seasoned NRL veteran, or an Origin superstar, no one has managed to truly stop the Titans' wrecking ball off the bench.

His drop from the top of ESPN's Big Board only comes as a result of limited gametime, with the young star failing to crack the 30-minute mark this season, although he has already managed to score a try despite the short minutes.

Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Cooper Bai of the Titans. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

3. Coby Black

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 2nd

Coby Black hasn't set the world alight to start the year, but has been solid.

Important to remember he has been thrust into a new system over the last six months, and has only just returned from a pretty unfortunate neck injury.

The Raiders' NSW Cup squad isn't looking too hot, and with Ethan Sanders slowly making a case for a long-term mortgage on Canberra's No. 7 jumper, the hype around Black could slowly begin to simmer.

Comparison: Mitchell Moses

Canberra Raiders half Coby Black at training. Canberra Raiders

4. Mitchell Woods

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 4th

Sorry Doggies fans, Mitchell Woods still isn't back.

The Canterbury faithful will need to wait at least a few more weeks to see him back in the mix, as he continues to rehab his hamstring injury from the preseason.

Comparison: Jahrome Hughes

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods. NSWRL website.

5. Joey Walsh

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 6th

The sample size may be small for Joey Walsh to start the year, but the young halfback has taken his opportunities in stride.

In just one NSW Cup match in 2026, Walsh produced a try, a try assist, and a 100% tackle effiency. Anthony Seibold is keeping a close eye on the young stud, suggesting he'll play "10-12 games" of NRL this year.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

Sea Eagles half Joey Walsh makes a tackle against the Warriors in 2025. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

6. Zane Harrison

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 5th

Harrison's been solid in QLD Cup, but could definitely be doing more to earn the Seagulls some success.

His tendency to let the game play out is a gift and a curse. While the young playmaker has showcased patience and poise in moments of strife, his cool demeanour has sometimes overridden his side's need for him to take control of the game when needed

He keeps his spot in the top five, however, but could slip should stars below him get more meaningful minutes in the coming weeks.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

Zane Harrison of the Titans. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

7. Cooper Clarke

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 11th

Melbourne wrecking ball Cooper Clarke is quietly building his case for the NRL's Rookie of the Year in 2026.

Averaging 67 metres a game off the bench in the opening three rounds, as well as a tackle efficiency of 96%, it's clear as day why the Storm are slowly increasing Clarke's minutes each week.

There's a very real chance we don't see Clarke return to NSW Cup this year, with the young front-rower staking his claim amongst this Melbourne pack.

Comparison: Jesse Bromwich

Cooper Clarke goes close to scoring on debut for the Storm. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

8. Lorenzo Talataina

Club: Parramatta Eels

Position: Five-eighth/Half

Age: 18

Previous position: 10th

Many were concerned about Jonah Pezet's one-year deal with Parramatta, with fears around the quality drop-off in store for the club in the No. 6 jumper.

Those doubts have since been silenced, with Lorenzo Talataina proving why the Eels were so confident that letting Pezet leave at the end of 2026 was the right call.

He posted a linebreak, two linebreak assists, and five tackle breaks in a 38-8 loss against the Dragons in Round 3, which is simply remarkable considering his side's lack of success on the attacking end.

Comparison: Shaun Johnson

Lorenzo Talataina of the Eels passes the ball. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

9. Michael Gabrael

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 19

Previous position: 7th

Michael Gabrael has not been bad by any means for the Sharks' NSW Cup squad in 2026, but he hasn't been at his best either.

His yardage over the last fortnight has been strong, but his lack of attacking spark has certainly hurt his stock.

The Sharks prodigy will want to get on the front foot over the next few weeks and hopefully post some points on the scoreboard to reestablish his case for an NRL debut in 2026.

Comparison: Kotoni Staggs

10. Finau Latu

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 8th

Similar to Bulldogs teammate Mitchell Woods, Latu simply hasn't played any footy this year.

A debut is expected to come soon for the young star, but match fitness will be a question for sure.

Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi

11. Toby Rodwell

Club: Sydney Roosters

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 15th

Following a quiet start to the year, Toby Rodwell has launched himself towards the top with some exciting NSW Cup performances for the Roosters.

He is in clear control of his side, with the young star having a hand in the majority of the Roosters' points this season.

Whether he's putting a teammate through the split defence, converting a try, or scoring one of his own, it's clear Rodwell is in a groove heading into Rounds 4 and 5.

Comparison: Luke Keary

12. David Bryenton

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Fullback/five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 9th

David Bryenton is a point-scoring machine, putting the Bulldogs on his back as he looks to further his case as a long-term prospect in Canterbury.

Bryenton managed a try and two conversions for the Bulldogs' Ron Massey clash against Mounties, being named on the wing for this matchup. After having featured in both the halves and at fullback, it's clear Bryenton's versatility supersedes that of those around him.

Comparison: Reece Walsh

13. Cody Hopwood

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 16th

Hopwood continues to build through consistency, particularly in effort areas, which earned him an NRL bench spot in Round 3.

Although he didn't play, his work rate and defensive output in games prior have stood out, and it seems the club believes he's nearing an NRL call-up.

Comparison: Joseph Tapine

14. Dean Tauaa

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Centre

Age: 18

Previous position: 13th

Young Dean Tauaa has all the ability in the world to be a genuine star, no doubt about it.

At this stage, for Tauaa, it's not about unlocking his potential; it's learning when to hone in on his attacking flair and controlling the ball in high-pressure situations.

Once he does this, there's no telling how far he can go.

Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

15. Riley Pollard

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: 17th

What makes Riley Pollard special isn't the stat sheet; it's his maturity as a young half.

Despite the Sharks' NSW Cup side having a number of stars across the park, Pollard is quietly making a case for himself as the most NRL-ready of the lot.

Pollard told ESPN he is focused on "nailing the one-percenters" in 2026, and if you watch him on the field, he's clearly living up to his goal.

Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans

Riley Pollard of the Sharks in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

16. Kade Reed

Club: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 20th

Kade Reed was the talk of the NRL Trials, and for good reason.

The young Dragons half is a star-in-the-making, and he's shown how fearless he can be in the opportunities he's received to kick off 2026.

Despite missing time with a head knock, Reed came back in Round 3 with a point to prove, steering the Red V ship to a 38-8 NSW Cup demolition of the Parramatta Eels.

With a few more strong performances, we could see Reed climb higher and higher this season.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

17. Billy Scott

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Hooker

Age: 21

Previous position: 18th

Defence wins premierships, and it's a formula that Billy Scott's club has applied to great effect

Scott fits that strategy like a glove, with 78 tackles on 91% efficiency across two matches. His attack is nothing to dismiss either, and it's clear the young hooker has embedded himself within Penrith's DNA in the opening rounds of the year.

Comparison: Api Koroisau

Billy Scott of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

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18. Liam Ison

Club: Cronulla Sharks

Position: Fullback

Age: 20

Previous position: 14th

Still no Liam Ison this year, and with young guns around him improving each week, he drops once again on ESPN's NRL Big Board..

Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen

19. Jaxen Edgar

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Fullback

Age: 18

Previous position: 22nd

Edgar has quietly held his own in a strong Panthers' NSW Cup system. While the raw numbers aren't eye-catching, his involvement, yardage, and ability to fit within a winning structure have been encouraging signs early in the season.

Dylan Edwards mentioned a few weeks ago that Edgar is "one to watch" due to his insane fitness, and it's clear that the star fullback wasn't telling lies.

Fans will want to see a bit more from Edgar across the statsheet moving forward, but a solid start from the Panthers' fullback nonetheless.

Comparison: Dylan Edwards

20. Onitoni Large

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 21st

After a shaky start to his SG Ball campaign, Onitoni Large is beginning to find some rhythm as he gels into the season.

His attacking ability has been on full display, but he will need to string together more performances that remind scouts and fans alike of his poise as a half, should he wish to earn a spot in Manly's NSW Cup squad.

Comparison: Ezra Mam

21. Jared Haywood

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 23rd

We haven't seen much of Jared Haywood to start the NSW Cup season, with the electric hooker playing just one half of footy in the opening three rounds.

Tigers faithful know Haywood is going to be something special, but with an ever-so-small sample size in 2026, the young hooker will want to reset and remind fans of his ability in the coming weeks.

Comparison: Harry Grant

22. Simione Laiafi

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 30th

Simione Laiafi has been selected in Manly's NRL squad to take on the Roosters.

By the time the next Big Board drops, he could be a consistent bench player for Anthony Seibold's first-grade squad.

Laiafi is everything the Sea Eagles need - he's strong, fit, and absurdly large, and after a strong start to the year in the NRL trials, his time to shine may finally be here.

Comparison: Taniela Paseka

23. Phillip Coates

Club: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 19

Previous position: 19th

Few players on this list have as much potential as Phillip Coates; however, he has been unable to showcase his ability properly to start the season.

Coates has played just one match for the Broncos' QLD Cup squad, and it was barely a performance to be excited about.

He has plenty of time to shine in 2026, but he hasn't gotten off to the blistering start many would have hoped for by Round 4.

Comparison: Xavier Coates

24. Zac Garton

Club: Dolphins

Position: Edge Back-rower

Age: 18

Previous position: 24th

Zac Garton has impressed through the middle in limited minutes, with his efficiency and impact per stint standing out.

Playing around that 40-minute mark over the last few weeks, Garton has done what he can to showcase his obvious talent in multiple areas, averaging close to 90 metres a game while making 92% of his tackles.

Strong output in a shorter role is often a good indicator of future growth.

Comparison: Angus Crichton

25. Hugo Peel

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Fullback / Utility

Age: 20

Previous position: 25th

The versatility of Hugo Peel continues to serve the young outside back, posting points in Rounds 2 and 3 of the NSW Cup while racking up close to 100 metres off the wing and at fullback.

His ability to play anywhere in the backline has boosted his stocks even further, with Melbourne's NRL back five in serious uncertainty following the departures of key personnel.

Comparison: AJ Brimson

26. Jack Underhill

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Prop

Age: 20

Previous position: 26th

Jack Underhill is yet to see any major rise, or drop, after a stable start to the season.

He continues to contribute to Canterbury in the NSW Cup off the bench, without producing the kind of standout performance required to shift his ranking.

His steady head and reliable production have likely pleased NRL coach Cameron Ciraldo, though, with his approach to his game eerily similar to that of the Bulldogs' first-grade squad.

Comparison: Lindsay Collins

27. Mason Barber

Club: North Queensland Cowboys

Position: Fullback

Age: 19

Previous position: 28th

Mason Barber has been solid without being sensational for the Cowboys' QLD Cup squad, which is actually a boost in the right direction for his stocks.

The young outside back has shown that his floor is far above where most players his age are, and that when he wants to turn it on, the sky is the limit.

His strength has earned him 13 tackle breaks in just two games, while his ability to create space on the edge has been a boon for his side's attack

Comparison: Scott Drinkwater

28. Zaidas Muagututia

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 27th

Unfortunately for Manly fans, we haven't seen too much of Zaidas Muagututia in recent weeks, so it's hard to say where his stock stands at the moment.

He'll want a productive fortnight of footy, should he wish for his game to reach the right eyes.

Comparison: Jake Friend

29. Francis Manuleleua

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Second-row

Age: 19

Previous position: 29th

Welcome to the NRL, Francis Manuleluea.

We mentioned in the last Big Board edition that Manuleluea is one to watch for an NRL debut in 2026, and sure enough, he's earned just that.

While his game time was limited to just 11 minutes, the fact that he not only made the NRL squad, but will then retain that spot in Round 4, shows how much potential the explosive back-rower possesses.

Comparison: Viliame Kikau

30. Jett Cleary

Club: New Zealand Warriors

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: Not listed

Warriors halfback Jett Cleary has been sensational to start the year, showcasing the attacking brilliance that comes with such an iconic family name.

Cleary's three linebreaks and three linebreak assists in the opening few rounds serve as a reminder of his exceptional field vision, while his 89% tackle efficiency has served his side well too.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

Ones to watch

While these youngsters are still raw, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention for the seasons to come. (These are NOT players 31-40).

Thomas Dellow - Sharks.

Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons.

Keahn Skipps - Panthers.

Mel Nonu - Knights.

Antonio Verhoeven - Broncos.

Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons.

Connor Votano - Knights.

Cordell Arama - Panthers.

Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters.

Sebastian Taylor - Tigers.

Amos Viiga - Panthers.