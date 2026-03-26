Storm sweeps Brookvale, NRL start in doubt

Josh Reynolds analyses Jacob Preston's match-winning try and the elite performance from Canterbury's spine in their thrilling victory over Canberra. (1:32)

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Electricians are working to repair outages at parts of Brookvale Oval after a thunderstorm hit the ground less than two hours before Daly Cherry-Evans' NRL return to Manly.

Eyebrows were raised at Brookvale after the stadium's light towers went dark amid the storm, ahead of kick off in Thursday night's match between Manly and the visiting Sydney Roosters.

AAP understands those lights were turned off manually, and they subsequently came back on.

However, the venue's big screen and PA system were still without power less than an hour before the scheduled kickoff.

So heavy were the wind and rain, a tarpaulin that was secured over a drum kit and speakers on the field was blown away, with debris also across the field.

There was no guarantee the match will be able to start on time, with play unable to proceed if there is lightning within 10 kilometres of the venue.

Thursday night's match is one of the most anticipated of the season, after Cherry-Evans high-profile exit from Manly last year after 352 games for the club, to then join the Roosters.