Fierce storm and comical boos greet Daly Cherry-Evans return to Brookvale

Open Extended Reactions

With the passing of a ferocious Sydney thunder storm, Brookvale oval slowly filled with fans. The power was back on and the lake-like surface had drained away. Fears of a late start or even a cancellation abated, the return of one of Manly's favourite sons would go ahead.

As Daly Cherry-Evans, a living legend of the Manly Warringah Rugby League Football Club, jogged onto the field wearing his Sydney Roosters warm-up gear to a cacophony of boos, his smile broke into laughter. On the field where his childhood dreams had come true, the crowd that loved him through the ups and downs of his highly successful career were paying him a compliment. They were letting him know how much his departure to another club had hurt them.

In professional sport there is little room for undying loyalty. Clubs treat players as commodities, players do the best they can to create financial security over what is a very limited career span. Players are moved on, or move themselves on, when a better offer arises. Fans are left disappointed when someone they have become emotionally attached to, decides that the relationship is over.

When Daly Cherry-Evans and his teammates returned, fully kitted out in the Roosters playing strip, the boos continued.

The Roosters kicked off and the Sea Eagles spread the ball on tackle two, with Jason Saab catching the Roosters napping. He tore off downfield, drew fullback James Tedesco and sent Tom Trbojevic on his way to score under the posts. The large crowd roared its approval as the Sea Eagles took an unexpected early 6-0 lead.

In the first hit up from the kick-off, Roosters lock Egan Butcher put his head in the wrong place and left the field for the night after a lengthy delay.

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Roosters passes the ball. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

When Cherry-Evans finally found himself with the football, the crowd let out an almost comically loud boo, one more familiar to a pantomime villain. To their credit, it wasn't a one-off reaction, they kept it going well into the second half.

With 28 minutes remaining in the first half, following one Mark Nawaqanitawase try in the corner and before he collected his double, the crowd started up a "Daly's a w-ker" chant. With both Nawaqanitawase tries not converted, the Roosters held an 8-4 lead and the boos began to sound a little stunted.

Cherry-Evans was playing his part, as he had for years at Brooky. Organising his forwards, picking out his backs, ensuring field position with his quality kicking game.

The boos gave way to cheers as Tolutau Koula streaked past Cherry-Evans well inside his own half before stepping Tedesco near halfway and completing the journey to the try line. The Sea Eagles were back in front at 10-8 and there was a notable lift in their efforts with the crowd rallying behind them. Tom Trbojevic was causing headaches for the visitors, as were their edge running forwards. Both sides were ignoring the slippery conditions, throwing the ball around with minimal errors.

Daly Cherry-Evans catches up with his former Manly teammates. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But things turned after the break. Queensland centre Robert Toia ran onto a Cherry-Evans pass, before stepping his way through for the first try of the second half.

The boos were barely a murmur as the Roosters crossed again shortly after through a grubber kick, swooped upon by Connor Watson. The conversion took them to a 20-10 lead. With a slump in their shoulders the Sea Eagles then conceded the season's second penalty try, after Reuben Garrick tackled Daniel Tupou without the ball as he pursued a kick into the in-goal area. The video referee ruled that Tupou only stepped into touch because of Garrick's illegal contact. Three tries in five minutes had the crowd all but silenced and the Roosters enjoying a 26-10 lead.

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The Sea Eagles scored another long-range try to Tom Trbojevic's impeccable support play, to claw it back to a 10-point deficit.

With the near silence of imminent defeat now greeting his every touch, Daly Cherry-Evans put up a high kick which came down perfectly into the arms of a leaping Toia right on the try line to complete his double.

The clock wound down following a pin point Cherry-Evans grubber kick into the in-goal. The resulting goal-line drop-out was returned in the shape of a Sam Walker field goal for the final 33-16 score line.

The crowd found its voice for one final chorus of boos, this time aimed at the match officials, who they felt were responsible for the result, They then aimed their vitriol at the coach's box, calling for Anthony Seibold to be sacked. If there is one thing Manly fans hate more than losing a favourite player, it's losing consecutive games.

Cherry-Evans took his time leaving the familiar patch, catching up with some of his closest mates. He told the waiting cameras that he was not at all upset by the reception.

"I appreciated it, I really did," he told Nine.

"It's a part of sport, right? There's no nastiness to it, it's just the game and fans are allowed to show their passion. When it's done in the spirit of the game - no dramas.

"I'll walk around now and say hello to a few people ... nothing but love.

"Obviously this is a place where I spent nearly the majority of my life, so I've got so many great memories here and still got some great mates in the side.

"It was really weird feeling being here tonight in a different dressing room and running out as a Rooster, but I'm exactly where I wanted to be and really enjoying the journey."

His lasting words on the whole occasion; "It was really weird."