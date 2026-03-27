Footy legend gets court reprieve over drunken incidents

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Cross-code legend Wendell Sailor has kept a clean criminal record after three charges against him were dismissed on mental health grounds.

The 51-year-old had pleaded guilty to three charges relating to two separate drunken incidents, including resisting arrest and intimidation.

In the second incident, nine police officers were needed to arrest the 190-centimetre tall dual international winger after he abused a taxi driver in Wollongong.

But he was given a reprieve in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Friday when the magistrate said his progress in turning around his alcohol addiction was promising.

The hearing got off to a bumpy start, with a delay in Sailor's train from Wollongong meaning he arrived 15 minutes late.

Wendell Sailor charged after two alcohol-fuelled incidents. Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I apologise, my train was late, I'm so sorry," Sailor said to magistrate Jennifer Atkinson.

Sailor's fortunes changed for the better once proceedings commenced, as Ms Atkinson found he has made good progress since the incidents, having been on medication for several months to treat both depression and alcoholism.

The charges were dismissed under mental health legislation and Sailor was discharged to the care of his local doctor.