Saab suspended as Manly's nightmare start continues

Josh Reynolds analyses Jacob Preston's match-winning try and the elite performance from Canterbury's spine in their thrilling victory over Canberra. (1:32)

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Manly's nightmarish start to 2026 has intensified with right winger Jason Saab facing a one-game suspension for his high shot on Hugo Savala.

If Saab pleads guilty to his grade-two careless high-tackle charge, he will miss the clash against the Dolphins in round five, when Manly will hope to ease pressure on coach Anthony Seibold with a first win of the year.

Saab would miss an extra game against his old club St George Illawarra if he took his case to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night and lost.

Jason Saab of the Sea Eagles. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ex-Canterbury back Blake Wilson could come onto a wing for his club debut next Thursday, or Seibold could recall Clayton Faulalo.

Saab's high shot on Savala landed him in the sin bin during the second half of the Sea Eagles' 33-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night, when Daly Cherry-Evans returned to Brookvale as a rival player for the first time.

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The defeat was the Sea Eagles' third from as many starts this season as the club struggles after life without their former captain.

All three losses have come at home.

Saab's dashing line break down the right edge put Tom Trbojevic over for a try in the opening minute against the Roosters.

But that was the high point for the Sea Eagles in a round-four clash that ended with chants of "Seibold out" from the Brookvale crowd.

Luke Brooks and Ben Trbojevic received grade-one dangerous contact charges from the match review committee on Friday morning but can accept $1,000 fines.

Both will be free for the clash against the Dolphins.