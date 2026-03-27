Bulldogs muzzled as Newcastle's Young grabs hat-trick

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Dominic Young scored a hat-trick to help a Newcastle side missing roughly $3 million worth of talent end Canterbury's unbeaten start to the NRL season in a 24-16 win.

Young grabbed his third career treble as the Knights raced out to a 16-0 halftime lead and then staved off a second-half Bulldogs fightback at Accor Stadium.

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Newcastle's victory was their first this season without the injured star duo of fullback Kalyn Ponga and five-eighth Dylan Brown, while starting prop Trey Mooney was also suspended.

Last year's wooden spooners, the Knights boast a 3-1 record under new coach Justin Holbrook in what represents their best start to a season since 2020.

Dominic Young of the Knights celebrates after scoring a try. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

The loss will be a wake-up call for Canterbury (2-1) who were way off the pace in the first half and could be without Viliame Kikau, Lachlan Galvin (both hip-drop tackles) and Max King (crusher), who were all placed on report, for Good Friday's meeting with South Sydney.

The Dogs did the hard part early with King and Marcelo Montoya both crossing the line, but failing to ground the ball in the opening 20 minutes.

Young put the Knights ahead in the sixth minute by burning Connor Tracey and Newcastle were then forced to tough it out when Dylan Lucas was sinbinned for a professional foul.

The Knights survived the period they were down to 12 and then put together a sustained spell of pressure as they forced five goal-line drop-outs.

The injection of Harrison Graham gave the Knights a new dimension and soon after the interchange hooker was thrown on, the Dogs' resolve cracked as Tyson Frizell strolled over under the sticks in the 33rd minute.

As halftime neared an error from Galvin gave the Knights one last shot at the Bulldogs line with Lucas touching down off a Fletcher Sharpe pass to give Holbrook's men a 16-0 lead.

The Bulldogs began the second half with much greater purpose with Burton grabbing a double in the space of seven minutes to bring Cameron Ciraldo's side back into contention.

As they chased a third, Galvin again came up with an error and on the next set Sandon Smith made a break down the right that allowed Young to grab his second.

The English Test winger then intercepted a Tracey pass and ran 70m to score to complete his hat-trick.

Jacob Kiraz grabbed one back for the Dogs with seven minutes left but when Stephen Crichton missed the conversion, the Knights' eight-point buffer proved too much to overcome.