Penrith the NRL's only unbeaten team with win over Eels

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Penrith are the NRL's only unbeaten team after a comfortable 48-20 defeat of Parramatta, who lost star fullback Isaiah Iongi to an ankle injury amid the carnage.

Co-captain Nathan Cleary was at his creative best as the Panthers ran out to an 18-0 lead after 15 minutes on Saturday and went to the break up 30-4.

Panthers players celebrate after scoring the first try against the Eels. Photo by Izhar Khan/Getty Images

For the second time in as many games, a key Eels player was injured in a hip-drop tackle with hooker Mitch Kenny crunching Iongi just after halftime at CommBank Stadium.

Iongi hobbled off in significant pain, six days after J'Maine Hopgood ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a hip-drop tackle against St George Illawarra.

Bench forward Matt Doorey joined Iongi on the sidelines later in the second half and the Eels fear he may have an ACL injury of his own.

Panthers hooker Kenny went to the sin bin for his shot on Iongi and is likely to face scrutiny from the match review committee.

But that was the only major sour note for an undefeated Panthers team that appears streets ahead of its NRL rivals this season.

Even the Eels, once considered the premiership heavyweights' bogey side, could not manage a red-zone tackle until they were down 18-0.

Parramatta managed to stem the bleeding after the break, and Jason Ryles would've been pleased the ledger at least stood at three tries apiece for the second half.

Cleary had his best game of the season yet, helping a pair of former Eels to tries on the way to Penrith's early three-score lead.

He sent in-form second-rower Isaiah Papali'i over with a short ball and then rejoiced as Blaize Talagi reefed his kick out of Iongi's hands and went over.

Even Cleary's blunders turned to gold.

The halfback looked sheepishly at his teammates after his heavy left-foot kick ricocheted off the goalpost padding and sat up for Lindsay Smith to score.

A grubber kick for Paul Alamoti made it four try assists and reignited the Panthers following a slower start to the second half.

Casey McLean continued his brilliant form with a long-range try in the set after Smith's four-pointer, and then chased Sean Russell down after his opposite man snaffled an intercept and ran 45 metres.

Late in the second half, McLean sent a flick pass as he was falling to the ground and helped the prolific Tom Jenkins to a second try of the night.