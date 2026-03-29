Titans find 'new Fifita' as Hau stuns awful Dragons

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Gold Coast have found their new David Fifita after barnstorming second-rower Arama Hau turned hero in a 22-14 win over St George Illawarra.

New Titans coach Josh Hannay celebrated his first win of the season after Hau's two-try display, the second a stunning 50m rampage in the 74th minute to put the home side ahead for the first time on Sunday night.

The last-placed and winless Dragons have now equalled the worst losing streak in their history. It was their eighth defeat in a row, stretching back to last year, equalling their losing trot in 2021.

In a further blow there were concerns for St George Illawarra five-eighth Kyle Flanagan who collided with teammate Hayden Buchanan in the 61st minute as both went to tackle Gold Coast debutant hooker Oliver Pascoe.

The Red V playmaker was motionless on the ground for minutes but thankfully was moving his arms as as he was placed on a medicab and taken from the field.

Flanagan, in a neck brace, was taken to hospital in an ambulance immediately after the game.

Keano Kini celebrates the Titans' Round 4 win. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Both sides were poor in attack and looked well and truly like outfits that will challenge each other for the wooden spoon.

Tyrell Sloan, who scored 17 tries last year, was recalled to the Dragons side for his first NRL match of the season on the wing and was over out wide inside four minutes after a slick pass by centre Valentine Holmes.

Titans winger Phil Sami, who will join St George Illawarra on a three-year deal from 2027, then came up with a 90m intercept try when he snaffled a Holmes pass to Sloan that would have been a certain try to the visitors.

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Gold Coast fullback Keano Kini had a sad night under the high ball. His first drop preceded the opening Sloan try and his second spill handed Dragons hooker Damien Cook a try on a silver platter.

It was half Jayden Campbell who turned provider in the second half when he put rampaging Hau into a gaping hole. The 21-year-old looked like former Titans behemoth Fifita as he stormed 30m to score.

Sami had a try controversially disallowed when The Bunker ruled he knocked a bomb into Sloan before scoring in the corner.

Campbell levelled it up at 14-all with a penalty with 10 minutes to go and it was all set for a thrilling finish.

Hau provided it when he stormed away to score after another slick Campbell pass.