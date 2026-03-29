NRL midweek mail R5: Cleary turned down PNG, Panthers look to Lussick

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 5.

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Cleary turned down PNG role

Ivan Cleary has revealed he turned down the opportunity to coach the PNG-based expansion side before Willie Peters was appointed.

"I did turn that job down. It didn't suit me, but great for Willie," Cleary said.

Freddy Lussick will prove to be a handy acquisition for the Panthers. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Lussick set for call-up

Freddy Lussick is set to replace Mitch Kenny this week, with the Panthers' hooker not expected to challenge his one-match ban for dangerous contact.

Cleary has heaped praise on Lussick ahead of his return, labelling him one of the fittest players he's seen.

"He is one of the fittest guys I've ever seen... just unbelievable in preseason," Cleary said.

ESPN will continue updating this column as more storylines develop around the league.