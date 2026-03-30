Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica suffers suspected stroke

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Melbourne Storm have been rocked by the news that Fijian forward Tui Kamikamica has suffered a suspected stroke.

The Storm revealed Kamikamica's plight early on Monday afternoon, asking for privacy as the utility forward recovered in hospital.

"Melbourne Storm can confirm that forward Tui Kamikamica is currently in hospital following a medical episode on Monday morning," a statement read.

"He has undergone treatment for a suspected stroke and is recovering in hospital.

"Tui is receiving the best possible care and is being supported by hospital specialists, alongside the club's medical staff"

The Storm had already lost fellow forward Eli Katoa for the season after he required brain surgery due to bleeding on the brain following a series of head knocks while playing for Tonga last November.

Fiji captain Kamikamica played for Melbourne in Saturday night's tight NRL loss to North Queensland, coming off the bench for 25 minutes of game time.