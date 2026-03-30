'Harsh': star recruit disagreed with Seibold axing

Star recruit Jamal Fogarty has slammed Manly's decision to fire Anthony Seibold as harsh, believing Sea Eagles powerbrokers should have given the coach more time to salvage the club's flailing NRL season.

As chief executive Jason King watched on in Manly's press conference room, Fogarty revealed his disappointment that the man who had convinced him to move from Canberra had been axed only three games into the new season.

The veteran has made a decent start to life at the Sea Eagles despite the team's winless opening month, but said the playing group needed to shoulder blame for Seibold's demise.

"It's pretty disappointing that we let our coach down and now ultimately he's not here anymore," Fogarty said.

"(It's) above my pay grade, but if I was the owner of an organisation, I'd like to see him have an opportunity to turn it around.

"He's not out there missing tackles or knocking the ball on and stuff like that."

The Sea Eagles are no strangers to recovering from slow starts to the season.

The club lost their first four games in 2021, only to surge into a preliminary final on the back of Tom Trbojevic's career-best form.

Star recruit Jamal Fogarty has slammed Manly's decision to fire Anthony Seibold as harsh, believing Sea Eagles powerbrokers should have given the coach more time to salvage the club's flailing NRL season. Matt King/Getty Images

"We still have 21 games to go to turn our season around. I thought to be sacked after three is pretty harsh," Fogarty said.

"He was the reason that I joined the club. Unfortunately three games haven't gone our way and he's had to wear that.

"We can't control that. It is disappointing from my end because he was the one that got me here, but life goes on, doesn't it?"

Fogarty has reached out to check on Seibold, only after first getting in contact with the 51-year-old's wife to determine whether he would appreciate a message.

After King told Trbojevic on Friday that Seibold had been fired, the Sea Eagles captain called his former coach to apologise for the way his tenure had ended.

Seibold had effectively been three games into a two-year contract extension, having signed on for the 2026 and 2027 seasons after Manly made finals in 2024.