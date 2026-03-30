Sharks young gun Riley Pollard playing the long game towards NRL debut

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Patience isn't always associated with young halves chasing an NRL debut, but for young Cronulla star Riley Pollard it has become central to his development.

Still just 20 and contracted with the Sharks through to 2027, the ESPN NRL Big Board prospect has steadily progressed through the club's system, gaining valuable experience at NSW Cup level while refining the finer details of his game.

And while many young playmakers focus on highlights, Pollard's growth has come in areas that often go unnoticed.

"I think more than anything, it's been the mental side of my game," Pollard told ESPN of his focal point over the years.

"When you're younger, you just want to score tries and set them up, but as I've gotten older, I've realised there's a lot more to football.

"It's those little one per cent actions that make you the player you want to be."

That shift in mindset has been shaped by his environment at Cronulla, where he has leaned on senior halves to better understand the demands of the position.

"Everyone's got their own strengths, but just watching what Nicho (Hynes) and Tricky (Braydon Trindall) do and taking little things from their game has helped me a lot," he said.

"They've always been open to helping me out, and I'm really grateful for that."

Pollard's transition into senior football, particularly his exposure to NSW Cup, has also proven pivotal.

"You go from playing against guys your age to coming up against players who have played NRL," he said.

Riley Pollard is prepared to work away in the background while he waits for his NRL debut Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"Just getting that experience and learning from those players has helped me develop a lot faster."

Unlike many highly touted prospects, Pollard's rise wasn't always straightforward.

Coming through the junior ranks in Penrith, he was often close to representative selection without fully breaking through - a period that has helped shape his perspective.

"I was always around the mark but could never quite crack those junior rep squads," he said.

"That's why making those teams later on came as a bit of a shock."

A move to Cronulla proved to be a turning point.

Drawn in by the club's culture and connection, Pollard made the decision to leave Penrith while still in school, balancing study with the demands of travelling to train in the Shire.

"I think just the culture and the way everyone was connected really stood out to me," he said.

"It felt like a big family, and everything they spoke to me about when I first came here has been exactly how it is."

Now firmly in the system, Pollard is focused less on timelines and more on consistency.

Rather than identifying a single weakness, he believes it's the accumulation of small details that will determine when his opportunity comes.

"It's just about nailing those little one per cent actions week in, week out," he said.

"Doing the tough stuff that people watching might not see, but within your team, everyone values."

As a young half, he understands his path may take time, and he's comfortable with that.

"There's always something to work on, so for me it's just about learning, getting experience and playing consistent footy," he said.

"There's no rush.

"You want to make sure that when you get there, you stay there. So when the opportunity comes, I think it'll be the right time for me."

While external expectations continue to build, Pollard remains grounded in his approach.

"I don't really read into that stuff too much," he said of his potential NRL debut.

"There's always going to be talk around who might debut or what's happening, but for me it's just about staying on my path and playing my football.

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"The expectations I focus on are the ones I set for myself."

Away from footy, Pollard credits his support system, particularly his partner and family, for helping him maintain that balance.

"Since moving down here with my partner, she's been a big help," he said.

"She keeps me grounded and is always someone I can talk to, but also someone who'll pull me up when I need it. Along with my family, they've all played a massive role in keeping me on track."

That balance, he admits, has been one of the biggest challenges of his journey so far.

"A lot of people think what happens on the field takes care of everything else, but it's actually the opposite," he said.

"If you're not happy or doing the right things off the field, it can really impact your football."

For now, Pollard's focus remains simple: keep improving, stay consistent, and be ready when the moment arrives.

"I just want to be playing good footy and put myself in a position where if the team needs me, I'm ready," he said.

"And if that opportunity comes, I want to show that I belong."