Broncos' Walsh set for surgery, Arthars stakes claim

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Brisbane superstar Reece Walsh will have surgery on a facial fracture as coach Michael Maguire identifies two options to replace him at fullback.

Walsh was hospitalised following the 26-12 win over Gold Coast on Saturday night after sustaining a category one HIA on the cusp of halftime. He did not return in the second half and Jesse Arthars switched from wing to fullback to replace him.

The Broncos have confirmed to AAP that scans revealed a fracture and Walsh will be out of action for four to six weeks.

Arthars and specialist fullback Hayze Perham are two candidates to replace Walsh but the Broncos also have other injury concerns.

Reece Walsh of the Broncos walks off with medical staff. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds lasted 25 minutes before straining a groin and his replacement off the bench Ben Hunt sustained a stretched medial ligament but continued to play. Both halves are having scans.

Arthars was playing his first NRL match of the season after regular winger Josiah Karapani was dropped for disciplinary reasons.

While a natural on the wing, Arthars scored a try and defended strongly at No.1 after Walsh went off.

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"I haven't played there too much but I have done a lot of reps at fullback over the years and this year as well, just in case anything was to happen," Arthars said.

"Unfortunately Reece has got injured. If they want me to play No.1 I will be happy to do it.

"It just comes down to the practice I have done and I am confident to play there.

"I wanted to make sure I did my job (against the Titans) and I was happy to be back."

Hunt said Arthars was more than capable of taking on the role.

"Jesse is an excellent defensive fullback and really good at organising our numbers," Hunt said.

""He works really hard and is a ball runner out the back."

In the post-match press conference Broncos coach Michael Maguire said Perham and Arthars were both options he would look at to replace Walsh.

Perham has previously played with the Warriors, Parramatta and Canterbury. He missed last season with an ACL rupture but has been shining at No.1 with Souths Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup.

Arthars, also at the Magpies when not playing NRL, said Perham would do the job well if called up.

"Hayze has been through a fair bit with an ACL last year which was really tough for him," Arthars said.

"I have seen him come back from that because I am in the same feeder team as him. He has been going really well. If Hayze goes there to fullback I have full faith in him."