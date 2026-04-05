Broncos gun had LeBron dreams before schoolyard prank

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane's newest rising star Antonio Verhoeven says his path to the NRL started as a "piss take" after he wanted to be a professional basketball player.

The 19-year-old outside back, recently re-signed by the Broncos until the end of 2029, made his much-anticipated NRL debut on Saturday night against Gold Coast at Robina.

He almost scored a try and looked the part in a 26-12 win, with no doubt many more to come.

Hailing from Greymouth in New Zealand, rugby league was not on his radar while at school where he played rugby union but mostly basketball.

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

When asked which sporting heroes he wanted to follow the answer was telling.

"Probably LeBron James and Michael Jordan," he said.

"I moved schools to take an interest in basketball at the time, so I stepped away from footy for a couple of years just focusing on basketball.

"So I was playing basketball and then one of my mates asked me to do this Condor 7s (rugby tournament) for my school as like a piss take.

"I'm like, 'oh yeah, okay, I'll come'.

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"I went to the tournament in the North Island. There was a Broncos scout there and he picked me up."

Verhoeven's progress has been so pronounced that he was placed in Brisbane's top 30 squad and then wrapped up long-term without playing an NRL game.

The teenager said there was "no interest from the Warriors" before he signed his latest deal at the Broncos

"That was a really special moment signing for another three years, but I really wanted to be with this club," he said.

"They've been supporting me my whole career. They've been great to me."

Verhoeven has the silky movements of a young Mark Gasnier and coach Michael Maguire was delighted to give him a debut against the Titans.

"It is a pretty special story, coming from Greymouth over there in New Zealand," Maguire said.

"Literally three days ago he wasn't sure if he'd even be running around at training because he drops down sometimes with the juniors.

"Three days ago we were telling him, 'you are a chance'. It was just a shame we weren't able to get mum and dad here. That will come at some stage. It was a special moment."

Verhoeven said he had plenty of support at the game and back home..

"It was like a 50-50 call whether my parents come over but they were at home watching the game, so I'll FaceTime them. They are all there, supporting me," he said.

"I had heaps of support with my homestay (family) as well. They were all here and my girlfriend's family as well."