McLean ready to add sky blue to Kiwi black

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Penrith's teenage sensation Casey McLean says he feels ready to embrace the best of both worlds and add a NSW State of Origin jersey to his New Zealand one.

One of the stars amid Penrith's red-hot form, McLean impressed again at left centre in their 50-10 mauling of Melbourne on Friday night.

The 19-year-old now looms as one of up to eight Panthers in the running for Origin this year, with the team's start to 2026 officially the best-ever through five rounds.

Casey McLean of the Panthers passes the ball to Brian To'o. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

McLean initially became ineligible for Origin when he debuted for New Zealand as an 18-year-old, impressing in every game in the Kiwis jersey.

But changes to rugby league's eligibility rules this year mean he can now play for both NSW and New Zealand, something he is eager to do.

NSW have Stephen Crichton and Latrell Mitchell as first-choice centres, albeit with Crichton suffering a shoulder injury on Good Friday against South Sydney.

But regardless, McLean felt he'd be ready if given the call from coach Laurie Daley, capable of playing either left or right edge.

"At this club, you can't really just put yourself down to be a one-dimensional, one side," McLean said.

"You can't just limit yourself, so you're going to have to be able to attack and defend on both sides.

"If the phone call arose, I wouldn't turn it down.

"I'd hope to say (I'm ready). It just comes down to what's right for the Blues. If that opportunity comes, I'll take it with both hands."

If picked, Mclean would be NSW's youngest player since Payne Haas in 2019.

McLean said he had weighed up his representative future before debuting for New Zealand in 2024, but ultimately wanted to represent his father's heritage.

Addin Fonua-Blake is another Kiwi who could debut for NSW this year, while Panther Scott Sorensen is also eligible.

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"I sat down with my parents and my family (in 2024) thinking what's best for me, and they said whatever you think you want to do," McLean said.

"At that time the thought crossed my mind that it means I won't able to represent the junior clubs in Penrith (by playing for NSW).

"But I just wanted to represent my family and where I come from, my father back in New Zealand. That's a big factor in why I play this game."

With McLean firing and his fast, swerving runs causing havoc, Penrith's left edge is the most dangerous in the competition.

The 19-year-old is a big reason why winger Tom Jenkins has scored a record 12 tries through the first five rounds.

More remarkable is the fact it has come on a revamped left edge, with none of Jenkins, McLean, Isaiah Papali'i or Blaize Talagi having played in any of Penrith's grand final wins.