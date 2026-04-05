Kennedy keeping options open after Sharks double

Open Extended Reactions

Will Kennedy has warned he's open to the prospect of leaving Cronulla if he feels it's best, after the off-contract fullback scored a double in the Sharks' 36-22 win over the Warriors.

On a day when the Warriors lost luckless playmaker Luke Metcalf to a hamstring injury, the Sharks recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this year to go back into the NRL top eight.

Kennedy is one of 13 Sharks off contract at year's end, with his future having been in limbo for the past 18 months after only inking a one-year extension in October.

The 28-year-old opted to stay on that occasion with a heavily pregnant wife and limited options elsewhere, but his avenues could potentially open up now with Perth still yet to sign a No.1 for next year.

William Kennedy celebrates after scoring a try. Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images

"I'll do whatever is best for my family. I just had a newborn, so it was only right for me to stay that one more year here," Kennedy said after Sunday's win.

"I want to keep playing footy. If I stay here, happy days. I love this club. But if I have to do what's best for my family then I have to do it."

Realistically, Cronulla must decide if Kennedy is their long-term No.1, or if Liam Ison is the man to replace him.

Complicating the matter is that Ison has not played since rupturing his ACL last March.

What is clear though is that Kennedy is fitting in nicely with a Sharks spine that has continuity on their side.

The fullback finished Sunday with nine tackle busts to go with his two tries, and also put Sione Katoa into space late.

"I've still got more in me," Kennedy said.

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"Every player has more in them and I think I have more levels to myself, I just want to keep playing footy and winning more games."

KL Iro also tormented the Warriors' right edge with a try and nine tackle busts, while Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall combined nicely.

There were some concerns for the Sharks though, with Jesse Ramien suffering suspected medial ligament damage in his knee and Tom Hazleton hurting his ankle.

The Warriors, meanwhile, hope Metcalf won't face an extended period on the sidelines after he limped off late.

The star of last season and Dally M leader before he suffered an ACL rupture, Metcalf had only returned from that injury last week against Wests Tigers before Sunday's blow.

He has a history of hamstring injuries, with Chanel Harris-Tavita in line to replace him.

"He's going to miss time, but he doesn't feel like it's a long-term one with how he's felt about others in the past," Warriors coach Andrew Webster said.

Making matters worse for the Warriors is a neck injury for centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who was at least cleared of a concussion.

After winning their first three games the Warriors attack was below-par with Metcalf and Tanah Boyd, but Webster was adamant that was down to tough days individually rather than a cohesion issue.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored the first three of the Warriors' tries, including when he picked off a Trindall pass to go 80 metres and score in front of a chasing Kennedy.

The winger's third -- again from another brilliant corner put down -- had the Warriors back to 24-16 down after halftime.

But when Blayke Brailey grubber-kicked out of dummy-half for a chasing Teig Wilton with 30 minutes to go, the game was effectively over.