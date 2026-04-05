Resurrected Knights hand Raiders fourth straight loss

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Newcastle have continued their remarkable transformation under coach Justin Holbrook with a stunning 32-12 Easter Sunday victory over 2025 minor premiers Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The win for the Knights, their fourth in five games this season, snapped a seven game losing streak at home and lifted them to second place on the ladder.

But the situation could not be more different for the Raiders, who lost their fourth game on the bounce and fell to 15th, a far cry from the lofty achievements of last year when they lost just five regular season matches.

Veterans Jacob Saifiti, Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell were outstanding for Newcastle, while former Rooster Sandon Smith continued to lead the team around the park in the absence of injured stars Kayln Ponga and Dylan Brown.

Dominic Young of the Knights celebrates a try with teammates. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Holbrook wasn't getting too carried away with the win but was keen to praise some of his players after the game.

"Great, great win for us," Holbrook said.

"It was a great win for us in our second home game. We didn't perform well in our first one few weeks ago, so great to get a good win against a dangerous footy side in the Raiders.

"I obviously want to thank so many players - Jacob Saifiti, and then the way Friz (Tyson Frizell) came on and sort of turned the game in our favour. I reckon, single handedly, to be honest, (but) so many good performers in that win today."

The win came at a cost for Newcastle with centre Bradman Best injuring a groin in the first half, affording 20-year-old Wilson De Courcey an NRL debut.

"(Best) sort of struggled through the first half," Holbrook said.

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"But we've got to give him a wrap to last through to halftime. I think he wasn't good early on, but he got through to half time and that was big for us.

"And then obviously, we got to make Wilson De Courcey's debut in the second half.

"So, thrilled for him, good young player, but for Bradman, I'm not too sure yet. I'll have to find out. But obviously not great that he had to come off."

Meanwhile, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart was circumspect after the match.

"We are just not winning moments in the game," Stuart said.

"And there was some poor pieces of play from us. We've got to be better in areas of those games if we want to win little moments and scenarios in 80 minutes; we've got to be better.

"My biggest concern at the moment, the players. All those boys are young and never been in this situation before, so I have to lead them out of it.

"I need the senior players like (captain) Joe Tapine to help me with that. But they're a solid group, so we'll stick together, and just got to keep working our way out of it."