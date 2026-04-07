Stocks: Sea Eagles bounce back, the Raiders continue to slide

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The Easter weekend provided plenty of exciting football, with some teams enjoying statement wins, while others did absolutely nothing to console their fans. The Knights continued to look good in beating the Raiders, the Sharks put the Warriors in their place, the Rabbitohs trampled the Bulldogs and the Panthers were at their devastating best against the Storm.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 5.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: After that awful start to the year the Broncos have knocked off two of their interstate rivals in consecutive weeks and will be hoping to make it a third this weekend. It'll be a tough ask with a rejigged halves pairing and a new fullback, but the ridiculous amount of coverage that the 0-2 Broncos were getting, and the negative chatter around Michael Maguire, seems like it was years ago now.

Stocks down: Injuries can really send a team's season off the rails, but the only small comfort for the Broncos is that they lost multiple spine players in the same game last year as well, and that all ended up OK. Still, it's going to be a little while before we see either Reece Walsh or Ben Hunt on the footy field again and we're all the poorer for that.

- Matt Bungard

Reece Walsh of the Broncos walks off with medical staff. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: The rise of Simi Sasagi continues - another try and the one-time makeshift centre looks like a complete natural after a few weeks. There wasn't a lot to smile about on Sunday for the Green Machine, but it's nice to see someone making the best of a challenging situation.

Stocks down: The kick defence is a genuine, game-losing issue for them at this point. Canberra fans have voiced concerns over their back three repeatedly over the past year or so, but that Phoenix Crossland try was a new low point. Error prone, and more-concerningly, outworked by Newcastle across the whole game, this is not the same Canberra team that shot to the top of the ladder last year.

- Matt Bungard

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: For 40 minutes, Canterbury looked capable of taking complete control of the Good Friday clash. They turned a 12-6 deficit into an 18-12 halftime lead, with Lachlan Galvin and Sitili Tupouniua helping swing momentum their way late in the first half. Their physicality and composure were strong during that period, and it again showed this side can trouble good teams when they get field position and play direct.

Stocks down: The second half was where it all unravelled - Canterbury's discipline and execution fell apart. The Bulldogs made several second-half errors, completed just less than 50% of their sets after the break, and let a six-point lead turn into a 32-24 loss. That is the worrying part, more than the result itself. They were in a winning position, but once the game got messy they lost control of it. Against quality opposition, those lapses get punished quickly, and Souths did exactly that.

- Isaac Issa

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Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: This was one of Cronulla's more convincing wins of the season because of the way they responded after conceding first. The Sharks gave up an early try and a penalty goal to trail 6-0, but then piled on 24 first-half points and never really let the Warriors settle. Nicho Hynes was central to it with three try assists, while KL Iro continued his purple patch in the backline. William Kennedy was again among Cronulla's best and grabbed a quick fire double as the Sharks repeatedly found success down their left edge.

Stocks down: The only frustration for Cronulla was that they still leaked 22 points and picked up an injury concern of their own, with Jesse Ramien suffering an MCL issue that requires scans. There were moments where the Warriors made clean line breaks through the middle, and against sharper sides the Sharks will need to be tidier defensively.

- Isaac Issa

William Kennedy celebrates after scoring a try. Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images

Dolphins

Stocks up: Finding positives from such an insipid performance is hard work. Call it ill discipline or call it undue referee influence, but the penalty count 12 minutes into the second half was 8-0 in the Sea Eagles' favour. The Dolphins didn't receive their first penalty until the 55th minute, by which stage they were 30-0 down and completely out of the contest. That much possession, coupled with an inability to compete sets, is going to crush any team.

Stocks down: Mistakes, missed tackles, incomplete sets. The first half of their home clash against the Sea Eagles was a coach's nightmare. And so they trudged off at the break in front of their die-hard Redcliffe fans down 28-0! Coach Kristian Woolf was ropeable in the sheds at halftime, but whatever he said didn't work as they were arguably worse after the break. I have no idea how they found the hide to celebrate a try to the Hammer, which, after the conversion, took them to 52-6 down.

- Darren Arthur

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: The Titans were genuinely unlucky in this one - a try disallowed for a pass that wasn't forward was followed by Brisbane immediately scoring in what was a ten-point swing. They outworked their big brother for large stretches of the game, but it wasn't enough.

Stocks down: Given what we've seen from St George Illawarra both before and since, that win over the Dragons isn't aging well. And other than that it's been nothing but more losses to pick up 2026 where they left off in 2025. This was always a project that was going to take time, but they still have no clue who their best halves combination is, nor is their backline firing in the way that they'd want.

- Matt Bungard

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: The Sea Eagles were fired up to perform for new coach Kieran Foran and none more so than edge goliath Haumole Olakau'atu. The big unit cut through the Dolphins defence to set up the first try, before making another powerful run in the lead up to their second. In the second half, with the Sea Eagles completely in control, he charged through Kodi Nikorima's brittle defence for a try of his own.

Stocks down: Simply put, what is going on at the club that allows this kind of performance to come out of nowhere, simply because the coach has been sacked? If the man in charge can have such a detrimental effect on performance, then you have to worry about the professionalism of the players who each week pull on the Manly jersey and are expected to give their all for the club. Will they spit their dummies again if they later decide that they don't like Kieran Foran?

- Darren Arthur

The Sea Eagles celebrate a try by Reuben Garrick. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: There honestly was not much to like on the scoreboard, but Melbourne at least completed 94% of their sets in the first half and still showed patches of attacking threat when they got into good ball. Against most teams, that level of ball control would keep you in the contest.

Stocks down: This was a brutal reality check. The Storm were blown away 50-10 by Penrith, marking Melbourne's biggest loss since the 2008 Grand Final and the first time the club has conceded 50 points since 2003. What makes it more concerning is that this was not just a case of Penrith ambushing them late. The Panthers led 26-6 at the break and simply overwhelmed Melbourne on both edges, with the Storm unable to slow the game down once momentum swung.

- Isaac Issa

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: Take a bow, Justin Holbrook. A Newcastle team with several millions of dollars sitting on the sidelines against a team that finished in the top four last year, and for the second week in a row they've won, and won well.

Stocks down: This is very much "my diamond shoes are too tight" territory, but what are the Knights going to do when Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga come back? Both will slot straight back into the team, but what do you do with Fletchers Hunt and Sharpe, or Sandon Smith? Two of them will have to drop out of the starting side and at least one out of the team entirely. You can't keep them all, I suppose.

- Matt Bungard

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: Even in defeat, there was still enough attacking threat to suggest the Warriors remain dangerous. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored a hat-trick, including a 90-metre intercept, and New Zealand were capable of striking quickly whenever Cronulla got loose with the ball. They also started the game well, jumping out to an early 6-0 lead and looking sharper than they had the week before against the Tigers.

Stocks down: This was another frustrating afternoon because they made life too hard for themselves. The Sharks punished their errors repeatedly, and Andrew Webster's side never looked fully in rhythm once Cronulla started rolling. Webster said post game that they were "trying to finesse our way to victory," which he admitted isn't how New Zealand want to play. Pair that with a mountain of key injuries, and there are questions to be asked at the Warriors.