Herbie Farnworth, Scott Drinkwater linked to Sydney moves

We may be just six weeks into the 2026 NRL season, but speculation around player movement is already building.

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater and Dolphins superstar Herbie Farnworth have both been linked with potential switches to Sydney in recent days, though the reality behind each situation differs greatly.

Farnworth, who has declared many times before that his love for Redcliffe is unwavering, has been floated as a potential target for the Sydney Roosters over the last week. While the speculation has surfaced publicly in recent days, ESPN understands there have been internal discussions and industry rumblings linking Farnworth with a potential move to Bondi for some time.

Herbie Farnworth of the Dolphins is tackled by the Broncos defence. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Sources indicate that the club would be open to receiving him in 2028 following the likely retirements of Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco, as well as the departure of Mark Nawaqanitawase in 2027.

The move would make sense from a positional point of view, with a host of outside backs set to bid the club farewell in the coming seasons, and a genuine need for a gamebreaker in the club's backline.

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The electric Englishman is under contract until the end of next year, meaning he will be free to negotiate with clubs from November 1st, 2026.

Another Queensland-based attacking weapon linked with a move south is Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater.

Reports emerged over the long weekend that he could be on his way out of Townsville to link up with the Dragons, despite also being contracted to the Cowboys until the end of 2027.

However, ESPN understands that the links are purely speculative at this stage, and that no formal discussions have been presented to Drinkwater's camp.

While the talk around an immediate switch are unfounded at this stage, it's understood that the Cowboys are yet to formally approach Drinkwater about his future, leaving the star fullback's current contract status parked at the moment.

Although both players have been linked with Sydney clubs, the situations differ significantly, with one being a long-term possibility and the other a result of the ongoing noise of the NRL's player market.