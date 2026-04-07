NRL Round 6: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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We move into Round 6 of the NRL season with some teams starting to show some consistency, with others still capable of springing surprises. Some teams have been consistently bad, some consistently good, others have the ability to be either on any given day. It all makes for some frustrating tipping moments.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, April 9

Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bronson Xerri 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Jake Turpin 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Alekolasimi Jones 22. Logan Spinks 23. Jethro Rinakama

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Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Billy Phillips 16. Scott Sorensen 17. Luke Garner 18. Izack Tago 19. Freddy Lussick 20. Sione Fonua 21. Kalani Going 22. Jack Cole

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Drew Oultram, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Bulldogs had a chance last week to prove that they know what they are doing, but they blew it against the Rabbitohs with more confusion in attack and softness up the middle. The Panthers unbelievably stepped their dominance up a notch in handing the Storm a rare thrashing. This should be ugly for the 'Dogs.

Tip: Panthers by 30

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $5.50 (+17.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.14 (-17.5 $1.88)

Bulldogs centre Bronson Xerri crosses for a try. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Friday, April 10

WIN Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Setu Tu 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Jacob Halangahu 17. Josh Kerr 18. Hame Sele 19. Kade Reed 20. Mathew Feagai 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 22. Lyhkan King-Togia

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Paul Bryan 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Joey Walsh 21. Josh Feledy 22. Nathan Brown

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Phil Henderson

Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Dragons threw away any semblance of respectability last week when they were trounced by the Cowboys at Kogarah. They have been placed firmly in the "do not tip" folder, where they should have been already. The Sea Eagles were another team that were becoming impossible to tip, until they changed coach and blew the Dolphins off the park last week. You have to tip this one on last week's form, but who really knows how these two will perform.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 18

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.75 (+8.5 $1.77) Sea Eagles $1.44 (-8.5 $2)

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Jesse Arthars 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Xavier Willison 16. Ben Talty 17. Aublix Tawha 18. Thomas Duffy 19. Hayze Perham 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Va'a Semu 22. Josh Rogers

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Mason Barber 20. Harrison Edwards 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Nick Pelgrave, Tyson Brough;Video

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Broncos were impressive in what was a tougher than expected clash with the Titans last week. They did lose star fullback Reece Walsh to a facial fracture, which will be costly heading into this one. The Cowboys started the season poorly, but have won three on the trot now, including shocking the Storm. This is going to be a tight one, particularly with Walsh missing, but I have gone with the Broncos at home.

Tip: Broncos by 8

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.77 (-1.5 $1.88) Cowboys $2.05 (+1.5 $1.88)

Jesse Arthars of the Broncos in action. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Saturday, April 11

Optus Stadium, Perth, 3pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Sean Keppie 17. Liam Le Blanc 18. Bronson Garlick 19. Jayden Sullivan 20. Edward Kosi 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Latrell Siegwalt

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Zac Hosking 16. Ata Mariota 17. Morgan Smithies 18. Daine Laurie 19. Joseph Roddy 20. Owen Pattie 21. Matthew Timoko 22. Chevy Stewart

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Matt Noyen, Kieren Irons Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Rabbitohs were once again impressive in beating the Bulldogs last week, while the Raiders continued to confound with their limp effort against the Knights. On form you have to go with the Rabbitohs in this one, but there is the nagging knowledge that the Raiders have to be better than they have been showing, and can only be a game away from putting it all together on the field.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 12

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.55 (-5.5 $1.88) Raiders $2.40 (+5.5 $1.88)

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Optus Stadium, Perth, 5:30pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Mawene Hiroti 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Briton Nikora 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Riley Jones 22. Chris Veaila

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Tommy Talau 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Egan Butcher 22. Blake Steep

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Daniel Schwass

Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Sharks were at their best last weekend in downing the Warriors, while the Roosters had their feet up enjoying the bye. Before their week off, the Roosters were stuck in a run of hot and cold performances, thumped by the Warriors and Panthers, while beating the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles. On form you have to think the Sharks win this one, even in Perth.

Tip: Sharks by 8

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.95 (+0.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.85 (-0.5 $1.88)

AAMI Park, 7:35pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Cooper Clarke 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Davvy Moale 18. Lazarus Vaalepu 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Preston Conn 21. Hugo Peel 22. Trent Toelau

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Marata Niukore 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 20. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 21. Morgan Gannon 22. Luke Hanson 23. Ali Leiataua

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Michael Wise, Drew Oultram

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: Unbelievably the Storm have lost three games on the trot, the last a thumping at the hands of the Panthers. The Warriors have also stumbled after a good start, losing their last two games. Last week's effort from the Storm was very much out of character for the proud club and coach Craig Bellamy has made some changes. They should get their campaign back on track against the Warriors.

Tip: Storm by 14

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.35 (-8.5 $1.88) Warriors $3.10 (+8.5 $1.88)

Sunday, April 12

CommBank Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Araz Nanva 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Brian Kelly 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Charlie Guymer 16. Sam Tuivaiti 17. Luca Moretti 18. Jack de Belin 19. Teancum Brown 20. Mohamed Alameddine 21. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 22. Lorenzo Talataina

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Sialetili Faeamani 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Lachlan Ilias 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Klese Haas 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Cooper Bai 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Oliver Pascoe 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Jett Liu 20. Zane Harrison 21. Adam Christensen 22. Jenson Taumoepeau

Officials

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Touchies: David Munro, Jon Stone

Bunker: ;Chris Butler

Prediction: The Eels were unlucky to lose to the Tigers last week, while the Titans put in a gutsy performance against the Broncos. The Eels really should win this one at home, but will need to be at their best because the Titans have been slowly improving and will be dangerous to any team which disrespects their potential.

Tip: Eels by 12

PointsBet odds: Eels $1.57 (-3.5 $1.83) Titans $2.35 (+3.5 $1.95)

Campbelltown Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Faaletino Tavana 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Tristan Hope 19. Patrick Herbert 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Tony Sukkar 22. Charlie Murray

Knights: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Faaletino Tavana 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Tristan Hope 19. Patrick Herbert 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Tony Sukkar 22. Charlie Murray

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Phil Henderson

Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Tigers were able to beat the Eels in golden point extra time last week after blowing a 18-10 lead at one point, while the Knights were very impressive in dismissing the Raiders at home. The Knights have been incredible, despite missing a large chunk of their salary cap in Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga.

Tip: Knights by 6

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.68 (-2.5 $1.88) Knights $2.15 (+2.5 $1.88)

BYE:

Dolphins

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.