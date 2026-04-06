NRL midweek mail R6: Rabbitohs on the rise, Cheese nears return

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 6.

Slow rise for Bunnies

Despite a strong start to the season, South Sydney have internally maintained that they are still building toward their best football, rather than peaking early.

Campbell Graham revealed the club anticipated a gradual rise.

"We kind of said at the start... we're not going to be our best selves early on. It was always going to be a work in progress."

That sentiment was echoed across the group, with players admitting they are still chasing a complete 80-minute performance, particularly tightening up late in halves.

Campbell Graham of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Dolphins. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Keaon's knee and Cheese's return

South Sydney are quietly managing a knee concern for Keaon Koloamatangi, with the forward playing through injury in the win over Canterbury.

"He went down pretty early... and played the rest," Junior Tatola said.

Koloamatangi sat out of Monday's training, though teammates remain optimistic he will be available, underlining his importance to the pack.

There is also growing confidence that Brandon Smith is on the verge of a return, having trained strongly this week.

"Every time he trains, he looks ready to play," Tatola said.

ESPN will continue updating this column as more storylines develop around the league.