NRL Round 6 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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The pressure is on after three-from-three last week. Many teams are still displaying mixed form, guaranteeing confusion and providing plenty of headaches for tippers. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Penrith Panthers, Accor Stadium, Thursday April 9, 7:50pm (AEST)

That was better, the Broncos did what was expected of them last week against the Titans. This week's choice is the Panthers, who have proven themselves to be the surest of sure things so far this season. That might make them the easy pick this weekend, but looking at all the other games, there really isn't another stand out for the "sure thing" honour.

Having declared the Panthers all but unbeatable, I have no doubt brought them a game closer to their first loss of the season. The Bulldogs however would currently struggle to beat an egg. They have little to no attacking threat and are unable to dominate any team up the middle of the park. Add to their season's woes the loss of inspirational captain Stephen Crichton to injury and it is plain to see they will be pushing it uphill to win this one.

Bulldogs fans can best hope not to be dealt the dreaded 50+ points that would theoretically end their chances of winning the premiership. At their very best, the Bulldogs might just avoid total embarrassment.

Round 6 sure thing: Panthers

Panthers players celebrate after scoring the first try against the Eels. Photo by Izhar Khan/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Sydney Roosters, Optus Stadium, Perth, Saturday April 11, 5:30pm (AEST)

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As mentioned above there are any number of games this weekend that could be determined by the toss of a coin. The Sharks take this home game to Perth on the back of a convincing victory over the Warriors last week. The Roosters were no doubt using the bye to work hard on finding some consistency after their very patchy start to the season.

On paper and on their day, the Roosters are a formidable team, with the return of Victor Radley this week only making them look even more dangerous.

This game really could go either way, but if Nicho Hynes can work on the confidence he would have gained out of last week's victory, I think the Sharks could come away with the points here.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sharks

The roughie

Brisbane Broncos vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Suncorp Stadium, Friday April 10, 8pm (AEDT)

The Broncos seem to be settling into some handy form, but lose key attacking weapon Reece Walsh for this rivalry clash at Suncorp Stadium. This game will test just how important Walsh is to the Brisbane attack.

The Cowboys started the season poorly, but have now strung together three straight wins including their upset victory over the Storm. Last week they stomped on any hope the Dragons seemingly had of turning their season around. The beauty of their 32-0 victory was that they dominated every aspect of play.

The Cowboys will be fired up to continue their good form in what will be a tough test. The Broncos should win this one at home, which explains their short price, but if you are looking for an upset this weekend, the Cowboys could be the team for you.

Round 6 roughie: Cowboys

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 6.