Dragon Atkinson 'trying too hard', moved to five-eighth

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Prized recruit Daniel Atkinson has been accused of "trying too hard" to ignite St George Illawarra's flailing NRL season as he prepares to vacate the halfback jersey after only five games.

The NRL's only winless team have given Kyle Flanagan the keys to their attack by naming him in the No.7 jersey on return from concussion.

Atkinson will move to five-eighth for the crucial game against Manly on Friday, when a loss would heap more pressure on beleaguered coach Shane Flanagan.

Atkinson was criticised for his decision-making in the winless Dragons' fifth-consecutive defeat to begin the 2026 season, a 32-0 loss at home to North Queensland.

Daniel Atkinson of the Dragons. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Dragons forward Emre Guler believed Atkinson was too eager to please, pointing to a kick on the second tackle that blew the side's best attacking chance of Saturday's first half.

"You can tell he's trying too hard," Guler said.

"He's all effort, he gives his all in everything, so I think he's just trying to create something for us. It was just one of those moments where it didn't work.

"His moments will come. It's just our job to back him and defend his errors."

Flanagan is seen as much more of a natural organiser and will be given attacking control at halfback, while Atkinson's running game befits the traditional five-eighth role.

But the switch nevertheless looms as a major change given Atkinson's hopes of assuming more of a hands-on role on arrival from Cronulla this season.

Flanagan and Atkinson trialled their new combination at Tuesday morning's training session, the team's first since their record-breaking ninth consecutive loss.

Some Dragons players opted to go to the club's new centre of excellence for training on their day off on Monday.

Highly-rated Kade Reed has been named on the Dragons' bench to face Manly but the club is reticent to hand the undersized 20-year-old his NRL debut too early.

Lyhkan King-Togia drops to the reserves after an underwhelming night against the Cowboys in the only unforced change for coach Flanagan.

Setu Tu come onto a wing in place of the suspended David Fale, while Tyrell Sloan will slot into fullback given Clint Gutherson's hamstring injury.

Facing Manly in Kieran Foran's second game as interim coach will only further highlight to the Dragons the sobering reality that could come with more losses.

Guler accepted that unless the Dragons could rally off the bottom of the ladder, Flanagan may face the axe like ex-Manly coach Anthony Seibold did.

"You've got to be silly not to think that's a possibility," he said.

"But we know what we need to do this week and what we're playing for and that's for our club and our fans and our coach."

The Cowboys loss provided plenty of lessons for the Dragons in Tuesday's review session.

"Take ownership, take accountability for your own actions, your own game. There's been too many errors so you just have to look at yourself in the mirror," said hooker Jacob Liddle.

"We need to find some grit, some mongrel about us and put in a strong game."

The Dragons were booed by their home crowd at halftime and fulltime at Kogarah Oval, which Guler said would fuel the side against Manly.

"Disappointing but on the other hand we understand," Guler said.

"It's started a fire within us to make sure we give our fans and members something to be proud of."