Storm need to copy Panthers to end losing streak

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Put through a brutal training session on the back of their record-setting loss, Cameron Munster says Melbourne need to copy the aggressive mindset of Penrith to get their season back on track.

Coach Craig Bellamy has threatened personnel changes following the Storm's 50-10 drubbing by Penrith - the first time they conceded a half-century in more than 20 years.

Munster doesn't think there is a need to change players, but feels a change in attitude is required before Saturday night's match against the Warriors at AAMI Park.

The Storm conceded a half-century for the first since 2003. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"I don't think it's too much personnel for me, I think it's just attitude," the superstar playmaker said following a children's school holiday training clinic.

"Everyone's here in this team for a reason - they're talented, they can run the ball, pass the ball, defend - it's just a matter of an attitude thing and we need to switch that."

Munster said the Panthers had shown what was required to be a title threat and believed the runaway leaders could go through the competition unbeaten.

"I can't see why not," the 31-year-old said.

"I know they talk about the Origin period and stuff, but at the same time they've got good personnel, they're very hungry, their system is working at the moment and they're humming."

The Test five-eighth said the Storm, who have slipped to 11th on the ladder, needed to adopt the Panthers' aggression both in defence and attack when they lined up against the fifth-placed Warriors.

"They were more aggressive with the ball, attacking-wise, and more aggressive in defence - they were hitting together and we were hitting one-on-one individually ... trying to go out of the system and trying to do it themselves.

"There's no excuses on why we're not playing that well as I think everyone's working really hard at training, but it's just not coming together at the moment.

"We've got to be better and I'll make sure I do everything I can this week to get us up."

Munster said the training clinic was the ideal way to "rejuvenate" the side, which he felt had lacked energy in their three successive losses.

"I know there's obviously a lot of history and stats around if have 50 put on you you can't make the grand final, and it's up to us as a group to change that.

"Hopefully this is a little bit of a rejuvenation for us boys, seeing the turnout, the kids wanting some signatures.

"Hopefully tomorrow we can train well and bring the energy back because I think the last couple of weeks, I feel like the energy hasn't been there for us."