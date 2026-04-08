Ciraldo not looking too far ahead about Xerri's future

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Cameron Ciraldo has refused to guarantee Bronson Xerri's future at Canterbury despite the centre's dramatic turnaround in attitude ahead of his NRL comeback.

Stephen Crichton's AC joint injury clears the way for 25-year-old Xerri to line up at left centre against undefeated Penrith on Thursday night.

Bronson Xerri will look to prove himself in Steph Chrichton's absence. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Bulldogs will have a clearer picture about Crichton's return-to-play timeline next week, but Ciraldo expects the 12-time NSW representative will be fit for the State of Origin series opener on May 27.

"I think he'll be ready for that," the Bulldogs coach said.

"He got a scan, there's nothing broken there, but the injury's got to heal. He's healing pretty well so far."

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Ciraldo previously voiced his disappointment at media reports saying Xerri was unhappy at the Bulldogs only hours after being told he would be axed to NSW Cup for round two.

Xerri has since reapplied himself to training at the Bulldogs and was an unused interchange player for last week's loss to South Sydney.

His second start of the season comes at Accor Stadium in round six.

"He's had a bit of a rocky patch there which many players go through. But his reaction in the last few weeks has been tremendous," Ciraldo said.

"The way he's training, the way he's preparing and the way he's committing himself right now, those are the signs we're looking for."

But Ciraldo stopped short of guaranteeing Xerri was now completely committed to the Bulldogs for the final year-and-a-half of his contract.

"We don't need to think too far ahead right now," Ciraldo said.

"He's excited about the opportunity he's got tomorrow night. He's putting all his eggs in the preparation basket and he'll be ready to rip in."

Superstar Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary plays his 200th game on Thursday, joining Isaah Yeo and Moses Leota as one of three active Panthers to have made that many appearances for the club.

Cleary sits atop the Dally M Medal leaderboard after five rounds and appears in career-best form, an ominous prospect given his pivotal role in four previous premiership wins.

"This off-season in particular, I reckon he's probably come back fitter than ever and as hungry as ever as well," said father and coach Ivan Cleary.

The elder Cleary presented his son with his 200th jersey at Panthers headquarters on Wednesday morning.

"It's times like this where you do reflect a little bit," the coach said beforehand.

"Obviously very proud of him as his dad and also as his coach as well for a lot of those games. I just feel lucky to have been able to share a fair chunk of that journey with him."