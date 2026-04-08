NRL 2026 Big Board 5: Walsh, Rodwell surge as rising stars reshape rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Trials are well and truly behind us, and with multiple rounds of NSW and QLD Cup now completed, the competition's brightest young prospects are beginning to separate themselves.

While long-term projection remains key, the last fortnight has provided the clearest sample yet of which players are turning potential into performance, and which are still building toward it.

Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in five or more NRL matches.

1. Heamasi Makasini

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 18

Previous position: 1st

Heamasi Makasini's standing at the top of the Big Board is no longer built purely on projection, it's being reinforced in real time.

Across the last fortnight, the teenage outside back has remained in the NRL frame, continuing to handle the physicality and speed of first grade without looking out of place. While he hasn't produced a defining highlight moment, his defensive reads, positioning and composure have stood out.

At 18, simply holding his own at that level is significant. The upside was never in question, now the floor is proving to be just as impressive.

Comparison: Latrell Mitchell

Heamasi Makasini of the Wests Tigers runs with the ball. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

2. Cooper Bai

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 2nd

Cooper Bai continues to do his work where it matters most, in the middle, against NRL bodies.

Used in a controlled role across the last two weeks, Bai has again shown his ability to bend the line and generate quick play-the-balls through strong post-contact effort. His minutes remain limited, but his impact during those stints is consistent.

There's no rush in his development, and there doesn't need to be. He's already proving he can handle the level, which is more than enough to hold his position.

Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Cooper Bai of the Titans is tackled by the Cowboys defence. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

3. Joey Walsh

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 5th

Joey Walsh has forced his way into the elite tier of this list.

Across the last fortnight, the young half has produced multiple tries at NSW Cup level, showcasing his running threat and ability to take control of games. More importantly, it's the confidence in his play, demanding the ball and creating moments, that has stood out most.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

Joey Walsh of the Sea Eagles. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

4. Cooper Clarke

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 7th

Cooper Clarke is no longer just a prospect, he's an NRL player.

Now consistently featuring in Melbourne's rotation, Clarke has continued to impress with his work rate and defensive efficiency. His transition to first grade has been seamless, strengthening his case as one of the most NRL-ready forwards on this list.

Comparison: Jesse Bromwich

Cooper Clarke of the Storm. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

5. Coby Black

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 3rd

Coby Black's position reflects circumstance as much as performance.

Over the last fortnight, the young half has continued to steer a Raiders NSW Cup side that has struggled to generate consistent results, limiting his ability to fully stamp his authority on games. Despite that, his control, kicking game and composure have remained steady.

Comparison: Mitchell Moses

Canberra Raiders half Coby Black at training. Canberra Raiders

6. Mitchell Woods

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 4th

Mitchell Woods' ranking is a reflection of belief, not recent output.

The Bulldogs half has not featured yet this year as he continues to work through a hamstring injury, leaving others around him to build momentum. But in terms of long-term projection, very little has changed.

Comparison: Jahrome Hughes

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods. NSWRL website.

7. Toby Rodwell

Club: Sydney Roosters

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 11th

Toby Rodwell has been one of the biggest risers on the Big Board.

His control of the Roosters' NSW Cup attack has been outstanding, highlighted by strong goal-kicking performances and consistent involvement in attacking sets. Whether organising, creating, or finishing, Rodwell has looked completely in command.

Comparison: Luke Keary

8. Lorenzo Talataina

Club: Parramatta Eels

Position: Five-eighth/Half

Age: 18

Previous position: 8th

Lorenzo Talataina continues to show why he's so highly regarded.

Despite mixed team results, the young playmaker has remained heavily involved, producing line break involvements and showcasing his natural attacking instincts. His creativity continues to stand out.

Comparison: Shaun Johnson

Lorenzo Talataina of the Eels passes the ball. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

9. Zane Harrison

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 6th

Harrison has been steady without dominating over the last fortnight.

With very few standout performances this year and a tough Round 4 result for Tweed, his position reflects the rise of those around him rather than a significant drop in his own performance.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

Zane Harrison of the Titans warms up. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

10. Michael Gabrael

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 19

Previous position: 9th

Gabrael has quietly put together a strong fortnight.

Back-to-back tries in NSW Cup highlight his attacking instincts, and while he hasn't completely taken over games, his consistency has kept him firmly in the Top 10 conversation.

Comparison: Kotoni Staggs

11. Finau Latu

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 10th

Finau Latu's return to action has been one of the more important developments in this range.

After missing the early part of the season, Latu featured off the bench in NSW Cup Round 4, producing 81 running metres in limited minutes, immediately showcasing his trademark power through the middle.

Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Riley Pollard

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: 15th

Riley Pollard continues to build one of the most consistent cases in NSW Cup.

Retaining the No. 7 jersey for Newtown across Rounds 4 and 5, Pollard has remained central to their attack, directing play and contributing to scoring opportunities in a side stacked with attacking options.

He may not have the headline moments of others, but his control, kicking game and decision-making are beginning to separate him as one of the more complete halves in this tier.

Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans

Riley Pollard of the Sharks in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

13. Kade Reed

Club: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 16th

Kade Reed's steady rise continues.

Remaining in the Dragons' NSW Cup starting side across the last fortnight, Reed has continued to steer the team with composure, maintaining structure and control despite fluctuating team performances.

Now on the Dragons' extended NRL bench, Reed is making a real case for the Big Board's top 10.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

14. Billy Scott

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Hooker

Age: 21

Previous position: 17th

Billy Scott remains one of the most reliable players on the board.

Continuing as Penrith's starting hooker through this stretch, Scott's defensive output and work rate have remained consistent within one of the competition's strongest systems.

He may not produce flashy stat lines, but his ability to execute his role at a high level week in, week out keeps him firmly in place.

Comparison: Api Koroisau

Billy Scott of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

15. Jaxen Edgar

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Fullback

Age: 18

Previous position: 19th

Jaxen Edgar is beginning to turn involvement into production.

The young fullback crossed for a try in Round 5 and has remained a constant presence in Penrith's attack, benefitting from strong team performances and showing growing confidence with the ball.

While still developing physically, his trajectory is clearly upward.

Comparison: Dylan Edwards

16. Cody Hopwood

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 13th

Cody Hopwood remains firmly on the edge of first grade.

Across this last fortnight, he has hovered between the NRL squad and extended bench, reflecting the club's belief in his development despite limited Cup exposure.

Comparison: Joseph Tapine

Cody Hopwood of Newcastle Knights. Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

17. David Bryenton

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Fullback/five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 12th

Bryenton has slipped slightly as others have surged.

Still a highly versatile and dangerous player, his recent output hasn't quite matched those pushing up the board.

With Gus Gould recently revealing he's made his way back home to Queensland, it may be a while until we see him rise again.

Comparison: Reece Walsh

18. Dean Tauaa

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Centre

Age: 18

Previous position: 14th

Dean Tauaa's slight drop reflects momentum around him rather than any decline in ability.

Still featuring prominently in South Sydney's SG Ball system, Tauaa remains one of the most naturally gifted outside backs on this list, with size, athleticism and upside that few can match.

While others have produced more visible output in recent weeks, his long-term projection remains extremely high.

Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

19. Francis Manuleleua

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Second-row

Age: 19

Previous position: 29th

Francis Manuleluea has been one of the biggest movers on the board.

Following his NRL debut, he has remained in the Knights' extended squad across recent rounds, signalling strong internal belief in his development and readiness.

His rapid progression from pathways prospect to first-grade consideration highlights both his physicality and potential.

Comparison: Viliame Kikau

20. Onitoni Large

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 20th

Onitoni Large is beginning to find rhythm after an inconsistent start to the year.

Recent SG Ball performances have shown improved attacking involvement and confidence, with the young playmaker starting to assert himself more consistently within games.

Comparison: Ezra Mam

21. Simione Laiafi

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 22nd

Simione Laiafi, welcome to the NRL.

While his minutes have fluctuated across the last fortnight, he remains one of the more physically imposing forwards in this range.

His strength through contact and ability to generate quick play-the-balls remain clear indicators of his upside.

Comparison: Taniela Paseka

22. Liam Ison

Club: Cronulla Sharks

Position: Fullback

Age: 20

Previous position: 18th

Still no Liam Ison.

With no return to play across this period, his ranking reflects inactivity rather than any reassessment of talent. He remains one of the most naturally gifted fullbacks on this list, but until he returns, others will continue to build momentum around him.

Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen

23. Phillip Coates

Club: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 19

Previous position: 23rd

Phillip Coates has quietly produced one of the more encouraging corrections in this tier.

In QLD Cup Round 4, Coates crossed for two tries, showcasing his finishing ability and athleticism out wide. While the sample size remains small, it's a clear step forward after a quiet start to the season.

Comparison: Xavier Coates

24. Zac Garton

Club: Dolphins

Position: Edge Back-rower

Age: 18

Previous position: 24th

Zac Garton continues to build through consistency.

Across his opening QLD Cup appearances, Garton has averaged strong running metres and maintained over 90% tackle efficiency, highlighting his reliability on both sides of the ball. While not a headline performer yet, his output is extremely repeatable.

Comparison: Angus Crichton

25. Hugo Peel

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Fullback / Utility

Age: 20

Previous position: 25th

Hugo Peel's recent form has been quietly productive.

Featuring consistently at fullback in NSW Cup, Peel has contributed multiple tries early in the season and remained heavily involved in Melbourne's attacking structure. His versatility continues to strengthen his case.

Comparison: AJ Brimson

26. Jared Haywood

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 21st

Jared Haywood's position reflects opportunity more than performance.

He has featured minimally at NSW Cup level, with his most recent involvement coming through Jersey Flegg, where he continues to build minutes. The talent remains clear, but he is yet to string together a sustained run at higher levels.

Comparison: Harry Grant

27. Jett Cleary

Club: New Zealand Warriors

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: 30th

Jett Cleary has been one of the most productive players in this tier over the past fortnight.

In Round 5 NSW Cup action, Cleary delivered a standout performance, scoring a try and kicking multiple goals, finishing with 14 points in a tight win over Newtown.

He also sits among the competition's leading point scorers and goal kickers through the opening rounds, reinforcing his growing influence.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

28. Jack Underhill

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Prop

Age: 20

Previous position: 26th

Jack Underhill has put together a steady and reliable stretch.

Remaining a regular part of the Bulldogs' NSW Cup rotation, Underhill has continued to deliver through defensive effort and middle-third stability. His consistency has been a positive, even without a standout performance.

Comparison: Lindsay Collins

29. Mason Barber

Club: North Queensland Cowboys

Position: Fullback

Age: 19

Previous position: 27th

Mason Barber continues to show a strong baseline.

Operating across the backline, Barber has remained involved without producing a major breakout moment, though his tackle-breaking ability and attacking instincts remain evident. His versatility continues to work in his favour.

Comparison: Scott Drinkwater

30. Zaidas Muagututia

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 28th

Zaidas Muagututia has shown glimpses of his attacking upside.

In Round 5 NSW Cup action, he produced a clean break and set up a try, highlighting his ability to create from dummy-half. While consistency is still developing, those moments underline his potential.

Comparison: Jake Friend

Ones to watch

While these youngsters are still raw, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention for the seasons to come. (These are NOT players 31-40).

Thomas Dellow - Sharks.

Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons.

Keahn Skipps - Panthers.

Mel Nonu - Knights.

Antonio Verhoeven - Broncos.

Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons.

Connor Votano - Knights.

Cordell Arama - Panthers.

Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters.

Sebastian Taylor - Tigers.

Amos Viiga - Panthers.