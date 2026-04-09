'It's been hard': Shane Flanagan insists he can turn Dragons around

Josh Reynolds believes it's time for the Dragons to introduce a rising half off the bench, while also abandoning some structure in attack. (1:29)

How the Dragons can turn things around (1:29)

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Shane Flanagan has vowed to use two decades of coaching experience to turn things around at St George Illawarra, insistent his time is not up as Dragons coach.

Five days on from appearing a shattered man following a flogging from North Queensland, Flanagan cut a far more defiant figure at the Dragons on Thursday.

The veteran coach repeatedly stated he would not walk away, with the Dragons winless through their first five rounds for the first time in history.

In a lengthy press conference, Flanagan also defended his roster management and pointed to issues caused by Ben Hunt's 2024 departure.

Flanagan has made no secret of the fact he knows he needs wins, with the walls closing in on him after the Dragons were booed by fans at Kogarah last week.

He said he would not wish his past week on anyone, ahead of Friday's crunch clash with Manly.

"It's been hard," Flanagan said.

"You've got to look at yourself and make sure that you're doing that. Can you change anything? Does anything need to change?

"Do you need to change? There's been a lot of self-reflection on that, but I'm here to do a job.

"I've got to concentrate on my players and the club. Don't worry about Shane Flanagan, he'll get through it."

If Flanagan does not hold onto his job, Dean Young would loom as the likely successor after filling in as an interim there in 2020.

Shane Flanagan may only have a few games to save his Dragons career Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

St George Illawarra are now at risk of going an eighth season without playing finals, with Paul McGregor and Anthony Griffin having also coached the club in that time.

The Dragons' wretched start has shone a spotlight on recruitment under Flanagan, with the club this week missing out on Trai Fuller's signature.

Club management have also put on hold all contract talks with players, with Flanagan backing that as the right decision so they can focus on football.

A premiership-winning coach at Cronulla in 2016, Flanagan again pointed to the way he had blooded several young forwards in two-and-a-bit years at the Dragons.

But he said the Dragons had felt the pain of Hunt's early release back to Brisbane at the end of 2024, as well as Zac Lomax's departure that same season.

"When your halfback walks out with no future plan, it's hard. It's all of a sudden, okay, he's gone, what's next?

"Most clubs will have a two, three or four-year plan, especially in those positions. So we had to scramble there.

"And then obviously the Zac Lomax situation, Francis Molo (walked out as well).

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"Part of my job when I was put in charge was to bring on the young kids, which I think I have ... So we've got one part right, but we haven't got the winning part right."

Flanagan has made minimal forced changes to the Dragons side to face Manly, after days of self-reflection following the 32-0 loss to the Cowboys.

Kyle Flanagan is back in No.7 with Dan Atkinson going to No.6, with coach Shane labelling his son the club's "best halfback" on his return from concussion.

After Manly, the Dragons meet South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters before a round-nine bye, with this period appearing do-or-die for Flanagan.

The 60-year-old said he had spoken with CEO Tim Watsford and chairman Andrew Lancaster, who will likely determine his fate.

"You can imagine what the feedback's been," Flanagan said.

"The club's disappointed where we are, but I've checked in with them regularly. Those conversations will stay private, but they're as disappointed as I am.

"We're in it together. The chairman, CEO, we're all in this together. Yes, I'm responsible for winning football games.

"And I fully understand where this is all coming from. I don't like it, but I'm going to fight my way out of it."