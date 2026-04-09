Savage set for lengthy sideline stint with ankle injury

Josh Reynolds believes it's time for the Dragons to introduce a rising half off the bench, while also abandoning some structure in attack. (1:29)

How the Dragons can turn things around (1:29)

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Canberra's depth has suffered another blow with left winger Xavier Savage ruled out for eight weeks with an ankle injury.

After undergoing scans, the speedster was cleared of any fractures after his foot got stuck underneath centre Simi Sasagi against Newcastle last Sunday.

But the Raiders' 2024 top try scorer will still spend a lengthy stint on the sidelines, adding further strain to Canberra's roster, as Sasagi is already filling in for Matt Timoko (recovering from a foot injury) while Matty Nicholson (shoulder) is out for at least three months.

Jed Stuart has replaced Savage for their clash with South Sydney on Saturday in Perth.

The match is looming as a crucial one for last year's minor premiers as they look to snap a four-game losing streak, which has caused them to drop to second last on the NRL ladder.

Canberra's depth has suffered another blow with left winger Xavier Savage ruled out for eight weeks with an ankle injury. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Back-rower Hudson Young said Stuart is experienced, having played in the top-grade squad last year.

"He's a velcro out there. He doesn't miss any tackles and doesn't drop many balls. I'm really looking forward to having Jed back in the team," he said earlier on Thursday.

Savage's news comes after the 27-year-old insisted he can keep his emotions under control, despite causing another stir after yanking Dom Young's hair last round.

Hudson escaped a ban after pulling on the winger's hair while making a tackle during Canberra's 32-12 loss to the Knights.

He was hit with a $1000 fine by the NRL's judiciary, although the incident was another ill-disciplined moment for the Origin representative.

"I haven't apologised, but I obviously take accountability for my actions. It wasn't the right thing to do," the 27-year-old said on Thursday.

"It is obviously something that I've worked on over the years and something that I feel like I've got control of in my game.

"It's a heat-of-the-battle thing, and I just reacted and turned around to get him off me. It's not how you play, though.

"Sometimes you cross that line ... things like that are going to happen."

Last Sunday's loss to Newcastle only compounded Canberra's (1-4) dismal start but hooker Tom Starling says his side can overcome their woes against the Rabbitohs, who are fresh off a 32-24 Good Friday victory against Canterbury.

"I would love to be sitting here after five wins, but, in footy, and in life, it doesn't always go to plan," Starling said.

"I've got more confidence than ever in this team. We've had some really good leaders and some really good young kids who are going to step up."