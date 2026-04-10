Best in world: Tigers' bold Campbelltown pathway plans

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Wests Tigers have opened preliminary talks over a new rugby league centre of excellence at Campbelltown, as part of a bold ambition to have the world's best pathways system.

The high-flying Tigers will return to Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday for a top-four clash against Newcastle, with the venue to become their main home from next year with Leichhardt Oval unavailable.

Campbelltown will then be offline for upgrades in 2028, before hosting seven games a year from 2029 with Leichhardt home to four.

The Tigers have made a deliberate move to immerse themselves in the ever-growing area of south-west Sydney in recent years, with offices in Campbelltown, increased school visits, better links to local clubs and coaching links to a new selective sports school.

A general view inside Campbelltown Stadium. Robbie Stephenson/Getty Images

Despite having similar junior numbers to Penrith at their disposal, the club have historically failed to make full use of the wider Macarthur region.

In the 26-year history of the joint-venture, only six juniors from the region have played 100 games for the club.

New dressing rooms at Campbelltown this week also made for the first time a Wests Tigers logo has been permanently stationed in the area.

"It is a long journey and it won't be fixed straight away," interim Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp told AAP.

"But as long as we can outline a long-term vision as to what we want to achieve, I genuinely believe our participation numbers can dramatically explode here.

"It can be the best hotbed of talent of rugby league players coming through in the world."

The Tigers' battle to retain local talent is evidenced in that of the six players who debuted into the NRL from a Western Suburbs under-17 premiership-winning team, none are contracted to the Tigers next year.

Instead, the likes of Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva and Perth-bound Luke Laulilii have followed James Tedesco from a year ago in leaving their junior club.

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Part of the Tigers' plan to strengthen that connection is a new centre of excellence in Campbelltown, with officials in talks with the local council before taking it to government.

The centre would be built in a separate location to Campbelltown Stadium, and while primarily used by junior pathways could also be used by the NRL side ahead of home games.

"It needs to be at a level that is equivalent to what we've got at Concord," Mielekamp said.

"One of our challenges is we have two pathways. We haven't been able to resource those two pathways to the same extent that other clubs have resourced one.

"We need to unlock some facilities which give us genuine authenticity in the ground.

"It's really making sure our coaching philosophies, culture and what works for us at the top is brought through wearing the badge into the pathways and grassroots.

"We have to have that genuine connection. I'm really passionate that with pathways, the journey down is as important as the journey up."

A western-Sydney product, Mielekamp worked closely on the Tigers' south-west strategy at the Tigers, before replacing Shane Richardson as CEO last December.

"I've been very vocal and will continue to be vocal about building the best rugby league pathway in the world, which is a big, bold statement," Mielekamp said.

"We are a long way away from that .... but it's about being clear on what the long-term vision and structure is all about so that we can work back from there."