Bellamy looking to bolster flimsy Storm defence

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Coach Craig Bellamy is satisfied Melbourne have done all they can to fix their faltering defence as they look to avoid a further slide down the NRL ladder with a fourth successive loss.

Melbourne host the Warriors on Saturday night, risking a 12-year winning run at AAMI Park against the Auckland-based outfit.

The Storm's 50-10 thrashing by Penrith last round meant they have conceded almost 100 points in the past three matches, with Bellamy using this week's training to reinforce their once trademark steely defence.

After starting the season strong, Melbourne are in unfamiliar territory - 12th spot on the ladder.

"I think their attitude was good and we've done the same again on Wednesday as that's the area of our game we need to improve and if we don't do that, well, we're not going to perform in the way that we want to perform," Bellamy said ahead of their final training session in Melbourne.

"I just think there's a lack of effort at the moment, we're relying on the bloke next to you instead of getting your job done.

Kyle Flanagan of the Dragons is swarmed by the Storm defence. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"It's just coming back to everyone making sure that they do their job properly and that's coaches included, that's me included as well, so we just need to be a bit better in all those areas."

While the players spoke this week of the gruelling tackling drills, they said Bellamy wasn't as angry as expected after they gave up 50 points for the first time since 2003.

"Two weeks before we had leads that we should have hung on to and last week we just got wiped off the map," Bellamy said.

"You don't like any of those situations happening, but they have, so you've got to deal with it.

"It's time for everyone to pull their finger out and get their job done, and do a better job than what we've been doing the last three weeks."

The sixth-placed Warriors have also had a mini form slump after opening the year with a bang, losing their last two matches.

They haven't won at AAMI Park since 2014 and haven't beaten Melbourne in their last 17 attempts.

Their plan to end that rout was made more challenging with the loss of playmaker Luke Metcalf (hamstring), while Adam Pompey failed in his bid to downgrade a dangerous contact charge.

The Warriors are likely to start with Ali Leiataua as his replacement in the centres, with Chanel Harris-Tavita the new five-eighth.