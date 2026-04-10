The claws aren't out: Meninga dismisses infighting talk

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NRL legend Mal Meninga has played down rumours of infighting at the Perth Bears, saying it wasn't even mentioned at the expansion club's board meeting on Friday.

The NRL road show has hit Perth this week, with Saturday's double header at Optus Stadium to feature South Sydney up against the Canberra Raiders before the Cronulla Sharks take on the Sydney Roosters.

The Perth Bears, who will enter the competition next year under the guidance of veteran coach Meninga, have used the week to launch the club's merchandise and also unveil its mascot -- Kodi.

But the feel-good vibes have been dampened significantly by rumours of infighting, most notably between football boss David Sharpe and chief executive Anthony De Ceglie.

Sharpe's style has reportedly ruffled a few feathers, leading to tension at the club.

Meninga played an influential role in getting Sharpe to the Bears, and he played down the rumours when he fronted the media on Friday.

"Everything's going well. We just had a board meeting this morning. It wasn't even discussed," Meninga said.

Meninga played an influential role in getting Sharpe to the Bears, and he played down the rumours when he fronted the media on Friday. Paul Kane/Getty Images

"I don't know how this got out, or why it's got out. I guess because the double header is in Perth, and all of a sudden we're trying to find some negativity with it all.

"You look at every week, the Dragons, they've gone through some turmoil. The Broncos have gone through turmoil. Manly's gone through turmoil. I just think it's our turn, because we've got a double header over here."

When asked if Sharpe's job was safe, Meninga replied: "As far as I know".

Meninga's biggest task right now is assembling a powerful squad.

The 65-year-old has already signed the likes of Siosifa Talakai, Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney, Harry Newman, Toby Sexton and Mikolaj Oledzki among others.

Meninga says players have the unique chance to become a "trailblazer".

"It takes a bit of courage to uproot and move away from family over on the east coast or in England in particular," he said.

"(But players have the chance to) come here and be part of a bit of a legacy piece around being a trailblazer for the great game of rugby league here in WA."

Meninga wants to build a squad that is not only capable of competing for finals from year one, but also a team that will be able to enjoy sustained success.

"The players have bought into that already, the ones that are coming," Meninga said.

"We're recruiting the right type of character, the right player at the right time of their their careers, where there's bit of improvement in them.

"I think Perth's a great place to be and live. It's just about being courageous and bold and coming here for the right reasons."