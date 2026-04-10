Flanagan's sideline move can't save Dragons from loss

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Shane Flanagan's future as St George Illawarra coach is in the balance after the Dragons' winless start to the season extended to a sixth game with a 28-18 loss to Manly.

On a day where the Dragons merchandise van crashed on the way to WIN Stadium, Flanagan swapped the coach's box for the sideline in Wollongong.

With him pacing the touchline for 80 minutes, the Dragons showed some spirit to fight back from 16-0 down and even led by two at one stage.

But ultimately the Sea Eagles' class out wide shone through, with Reuben Garrick bagging a double and Tom Trbojevic scoring one try and setting another up.

Flanagan has been a man under pressure all week, with a three-week block against Manly, South Sydney and Sydney Roosters before a round-nine bye likely to be tenure defining.

With Shane Flanagan pacing the touchline for 80 minutes, the Dragons showed some spirit to fight back from 16-0 down but couldn't get the win. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Dragons were clearly an improved side on last week's insipid 32-0 flogging at the hands of North Queensland.

But ultimately, it was a series of old-fashioned coach killers that extended the club's worst ever losing streak to 10 games, with their last victory back in August.

Filling in at fullback, Tyrell Sloan dropped a ball on attack before Manly's first try, and then failed to stop a 40-20 in the lead up to the Sea Eagles' second.

The Dragons let Manly go 100 metres from the kick off through their third to Garrick, and at that point the Sea Eagles were beating the clock while up 16-0.

And then after getting back to 16-12 down, winger Setu Tu dropped a ball over the line on halftime under pressure from Trbojevic.

Tu did well to score after the break and later hold up Tolu Koula to help the Dragons to an 18-16 lead, but there was more pain for the Dragons to come.

Down 22-18 after Kobe Hetherington crashed over for Manly, the Dragons had a golden chance to take the lead with a huge overlap to their left.

But instead of putting it through the hands, backrower Luciano Leilua opted to kick and put far too much weight on the ball and sent it dead.

Manly crossed shortly after with Trbojevic sending Lehi Hopoate over, and with that the game was over as a contest with Kieran Foran two-from-two as a coach.

The one concern for Manly was an eye gash for Jake Trbojevic.

After three concussions last year, the veteran passed a HIA but was left unable to open his right eye while requiring stitches.

Down on the canvas a fortnight ago when Anthony Seibold was sacked, Manly will finished the weekend with a 2-3 record.

Flanagan desperately needs a similar bounce back from his Dragons next week, with his side again booed on fulltime, albeit this week only by a small smattering of fans.