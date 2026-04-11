Dragons table Drinkwater deal amid horror start to 2026

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The St George Illawarra Dragons have formally tabled an offer for North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater, ESPN understands, as talks between the two parties continue to progress.

Drinkwater, who was granted permission to explore his options in recent days, has emerged as the club's priority target, with negotiations accelerating as the Dragons look to reshape their spine.

While rival interest has been reported, including from the Perth Bears, the Dragons have moved into a leading position for the 28-year-old, with a deal now in its final stages.

The move comes amid a period of uncertainty across the club's roster.

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Reports have linked forward Jaydn Su'A with a move to the Parramatta Eels, although ESPN understands an early release is not currently being considered despite Parramatta's injury concerns.

Meanwhile, rising talent Jasais Ah Kee is set to test the open market, with multiple clubs showing strong interest in securing the young playmaker from 2027.

The Dragons are also facing change off the field, with Shane Flanagan's future at the club uncertain, while Dean Young is expected to step into the head coaching role should a transition occur.

With the club nearing a deal for Drinkwater and further roster movement looming, the Dragons may finally have something to show for a wretched start to 2026, appeasing an increasingly frustrated fanbase in the process.