Roosters overcome contentious call in comeback win

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The NRL's controversial disruptor rule is back in the spotlight after the Sydney Roosters escaped with a come-from-behind 34-22 win over Cronulla in Perth.

After they trailed 16-0 inside 16 minutes, the Roosters roared back to life with Daly Cherry-Evans scoring a double and Mark Nawaqanitawase at his athletic best.

The win marked the first back-to-back victories for the Roosters this season, following a stuttering start when their defence was a real point of concern.

But the big question at Optus Stadium centred around the disruptor rule, after a crucial passage in the first half that threatened to cost the Roosters.

Robert Toia was denied a try when the bunker ruled he contacted Sam Stonestreet's arm in a contest for a bomb, just slightly before the Sharks winger spilled the ball.

The Sharks then made it a 12-point turnaround moments later, working the ball upfield off the penalty before Tom Hazelton crossed after two set restarts.

Former Rooster Cooper Cronk was particularly critical of the call in Fox commentary, claiming the NRL is "rewarding mediocrity" when an elite player fails to catch a ball.

The disruptor rule has been one of the league's biggest talking points in recent weeks, with Brisbane also denied a try against North Queensland on Friday night.

The Roosters celebrate a Victor Radley try. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The NRL has previously been able to explain what indicators they are using for contentious decisions through head of football Graham Annesley's weekly briefings.

However those were cancelled by the NRL at the start of last season, with the league's head of football now effectively stopped from publicly explaining decisions.

In fairness, that rule was only the start of the Roosters' first half issues, as they made seven errors in the opening 25 minutes and trailed 16-0.

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But they were able to bounce back to life when Sam Walker engineered a break down the left and scored from it, before his bomb for Daniel Tupou on halftime made it 22-12.

Cherry-Evans then claimed his 100th NRL try when he put up a bomb and Nawaqanitawase batted back into his hands, tightening the margin to four.

And after Tupou scored in the corner to level the scores, Nawaqanitawase and Cherry-Evans again combined when the Roosters winger put on a flick pass for his five-eighth.

Victor Radley also crossed before fulltime in his return match, after the Roosters brought him back a week early from his 10-week club-imposed ban.

The one big positive for Cronulla was Blayke Brailey inching closer to the NSW No.9 jersey, outshining incumbent Reece Robson at dummy-half.

Brailey put Jesse Colquhoun, Braydon Trindall and Hazelton through gaping holes for first-half tries.