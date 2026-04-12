Giant Broncos prop attends NFL training camp

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane giant Ben Te Kura has been given permission to take a break from NRL training to attend a six-week NFL training camp.

Te Kura, who stands at a massive 205cm, has previously expressed a desire to try his hand at American Football after watching former South Sydney-contracted Jordan Mailata become a superstar of the NRL and win the Super Bowl with Philadelphia last year.

Te Kura, 22, has had limited NRL opportunities with the Broncos due to the strength of the forward pack and injuries, playing just five games since making his debut in 2023.

Benjamin Te Kura runs during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Broncos put out a statement on Sunday morning and are supporting Te Kura's attempt to gain an NFL contract.

"The Broncos have approved Te Kura's attendance at a six-week NFL training camp, which is currently underway," the club said.

"At the conclusion of the six-week period, Te Kura will either return to Broncos' training or the club will extend his absence to facilitate further steps towards a possible NFL opportunity in the United States."

Mailata entered the NFL after gaining a spot in its international pathway program (IPP) in 2017.

Current St George Illawarra centre Valentine Holmes also went through the IPP in 2019 and secured a position with the New York Jets before returning to the NRL with North Queensland the following season.