Warriors to launch title charge after snapping streak

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Finally cracking a win against Melbourne, the Warriors are hoping to use their statement performance as a springboard for the remainder of the NRL season.

The Warriors snapped a 17-match losing streak against the Storm, chalking up their first win in Melbourne since 2014 - and coach Andrew Webster wants the team to harness the 38-14 victory.

"I think it could be a springboard," Webster said of the AAMI Park win.

"We've got high standards, we want to we want to win every week ... so what it does for us, this win, will only tell in the coming weeks.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors celebrates with teammates. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"But we should certainly leave here with confidence that when we play the game that we want to play, in the style we want to play, and turn up for each other like that and and have your mates' back, then we're going to get what we want most often."

It consigned the Storm to their fourth consecutive loss to continue their slide down the ladder, and it also ended a two-game losing run for the Warriors.

Webster said the long-standing record hadn't been a talking point for his team.

"There was a lot of chat that they were going to come out firing because of the way they'd been going, but we had two performances that we weren't really proud of.

"We wanted to get back to playing the way we wanted to and if we got rid of the streak ... then that'd be a bonus."

While the scoreline itself was impressive, it was the manner of the victory that drew most praise with the Warriors riding rough-shod over Melbourne.

They used their physicality to impose themselves on the home side, denying them any points after 25 minutes with some desperate goal-line defence as the clock wound down.

Spearhead forward James Fisher-Harris said the team were at their best when they were bullying their opponents, with the likes of Jackson Forde, Erin Clark and even veteran outside back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck getting in on the action.

"I think that's just our game, really, like we get good when we're physical," the New Zealand Test captain said.

"Especially as forwards, but I think as a whole team that's our mentality."

The only blight on the match was a hamstring injury to hooker Tanah Boyd, although Webster was hopeful it wasn't too serious.

"I don't know yet but I just know that we didn't need him to go back on so we put him on ice."

Meanwhile, the Warriors were expected to depart Melbourne as expected on Sunday despite New Zealand's North Island bracing for the arrival of Cyclone Vaianu.