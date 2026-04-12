Stocks: Rabbitohs and Sharks blow it, Taumalolo tramples and Bulldogs blitz it

The upsets continued over the weekend, starting with the biggest of them all as the Bulldogs toppled the Panthers. The Storm's woes continued, while the Rabbitohs and Sharks really should have won their games in the Perth.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 6.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: The Broncos managed to somehow keep themselves in this game right until the end, despite missing key players and being dominated through the middle of the park all night. Ezra Mam really lifted to cover for the absence of fellow spine members Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh. They did very well not to be blown off the park by the Cowboys.

Stocks down: The Broncos were missing Ben Hunt, Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh, but their forward pack was largely intact. So it was disappointing to see them completely trampled up the middle of the field by the Cowboys. From the very first set of tackles, the Broncos defensive line was passive, letting the Cowboys chew up easy metres. The forwards really missed an opportunity step up and carry the undermanned side.

- Darren Arthur

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: Kaeo Weekes has his issues on the other side of the ball, but in attack there's few players who are more exhilarating to watch. Canberra's attack has struggled to get going in recent weeks and even in this win, most of their points didn't come from structure -- but when you can score multiple times going the length of the field, I guess that doesn't matter all that much.

Stocks down: Canberra had this game won twice over and nearly blew it -- their defence and kick coverage continues to be terrible, and they won't be able to score several try of the season contenders every week to mask over it, as they did here. Had Souths been a bit calmer in that final set, we'd be sitting here poring over a flabbergasting defeat for the Raiders.

- Matt Bungard

Kaeo Weekes scores a try for the Raiders. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: The Bulldogs weren't expected to trouble the red-hot Panthers, but they turned up in the frame of mind you'd expect from an Origin team. Every player lifted and played with an intensity both in attack and defence that stunned Penrith. The much criticised middle forwards played like men possessed, led by bench star Sitili Tupouniua. On the edges Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston troubled the Panthers all night. Maligned halfback Lachlan Galvin answered the critics with his all round effort. They just have to turn up and repeat this effort every week now.

Stocks down: Despite the brilliant result, the Bulldogs made enough errors to lose it. There were 10 errors recorded, 32 missed tackles, six penalties conceded and five set restarts given up. Crucially the errors came at vital times preventing them from wrapping the game up much earlier.

- Darren Arthur

Two of the Bulldogs' best Jacob Preston and Sitili Tupouniua combine for a try. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: Another good game from Toby Rudolf, and the forward pack seems to work better with him starting and Tom Hazelton coming off the bench. Cronulla started the game well and dominated the first half an hour before things fell apart, but despite the result, Rudolf has to start for the rest of the way.

Stocks down: The "game of two halves" is one of the great cliches, but I can't think of a game that fits as neatly into that box as this one. Cronulla were excellent in the first half, defending their goal line well for the most part and taking advantage of mistakes from the Roosters. But after the break? It genuinely seemed like the entire 40 minutes took place at the same end of the stadium, with Cronulla unable to get anything going and when they did, immediately turning the ball over and inviting more pressure. They hung on gamely for as long as they could but the mountain of defending they had to do eventually caught up.

- Matt Bungard

Dolphins

BYE

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: This was one of the performances of the round, and in their history. The Titans piled on 52 points in a dominant display, with Keano Kini producing a standout game with four try assists, four line breaks and over 200 running metres, as they tore Parramatta apart across the park. They played with speed, confidence and control, and crucially turned pressure into points at every opportunity.

Stocks down: The challenge now is consistency. Performances like this show their ceiling, but backing it up weekly will define their season.

- Isaac Issa

Keano Kini of the Titans beats the tackle of Mitchell Moses of the Eels to score a try. Matt King/Getty Images

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: This was a professional, controlled performance for Kieran Foran's men. Manly looked dangerous whenever they shifted the ball, with their key players stepping up and capitalising on the Dragons' errors. Stars like Jamal Fogarty and Tom Trbojevic played with balance and composure, doing enough in key moments to control the contest.

Stocks down: There were still periods where they allowed the Dragons back into the game, and tightening those lapses will be important against stronger opposition. If they don't, they may remain a mid-tier team in 2026.

- Isaac Issa

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Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: Cooper Clarke is looking like a very solid young forward? That's something? There's really not a lot to be happy about right now.

Stocks down: This is as vulnerable a Storm team as I've ever seen. Yes they've got a couple of injuries but all the big dogs still played in this one and it wasn't close to enough. In past years they could get by with a few classy touches from said stars if the rest of the team wasn't going great, but that's not happening at the minute. This is a team that has flaws in most aspects of the roster, looks low on confidence and bereft of ideas. I've never been the guy to go "this is the year the Storm fall off a cliff!' and I'm not saying that YET, but for genuinely the first time in 20 years there is a fair level of concern that this isn't a finals team.

- Matt Bungard

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: There were moments when Newcastle showed attacking spark, putting on four tries and capitalising when given opportunities, particularly against a Tigers edge that wasn't always perfect defensively.

Stocks down: Defensively, they were exposed too easily. Conceding 42 points and eight tries highlights ongoing issues with structure and resilience, especially when momentum swings. Once the Tigers got rolling, the Knights struggled to slow the game down or regain control.

- Isaac Issa

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: After a couple of bad losses, this was an emphatic return to form and a well-deserved first win over the Storm in a decade. The attack was crisp, took advantage of mismatches across the park, and most importantly, never at any point looked like they were going to let the Storm back into the contest. What an incredible result when their season was at a bit of a crossroads.

Stocks down: This isn't a problem for right now, but do the Warriors bring Luke Metcalf back into the team when he's fit? Tanah Boyd once again led the team around the park well, and Chanel Harris-Tevita is a great foil for him. They've won all four games when Metcalf hasn't played, and lost the two that he did. It's not as simple as that, of course, but the team does look sharper with Boyd as the main point of attack and someone else playing second fiddle.

- Matt Bungard