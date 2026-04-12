Parramatta booed as Kini-inspired Titans hit 50

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Electrifying fullback Keano Kini has sparked Gold Coast's NRL season to life, leading the Titans to a 52-10 victory over Parramatta that inflicts more misery on the injury-hit Eels.

In what represents the second-biggest win in Gold Coast history, halfback Jayden Campbell and wingers Phillip Sami and Sialetili Faeamani scored doubles as the Eels were booed off CommBank Stadium at fulltime on Sunday.

Kini didn't cross for a try but was the star of the show, chalking up 233 metres as the Titans recorded their first away victory over Parramatta since 2015.

Jayden Campbell of the Titans makes a break to score a try during the round six. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The Kiwi Test No.1 has endured a slow start to 2026 but backed up Josh Hannay's faith in his ability to cut through the Eels' defence time and again to record nine tackle busts and four line breaks.

Gold Coast put on 18 unanswered points inside as many minutes and the Eels never recovered as they slumped to a third-straight loss.

Adding to the concerns of coach Jason Ryles, whose side (2-4) are only being kept off the bottom by the hapless St George Illawarra Dragons, was the loss of Sam Tuivaiti and Kelma Tuilagi to concussion.

The forward duo join the Eels' bulging injury list and will miss next Sunday's home clash with Canterbury.

Kini was at the heart of everything for the Titans, setting up Arama Hau for the opener before going on a charge down the middle and offloading to AJ Brimson for their second.

The Gold Coast fullback then sliced through the Eels and found Sami, who was able to slip an offload away for Faeamani to go over.

Parramatta then lost Tuivaiti and could only cut the halftime lead to 18-6 when Will Penisini powered over in the 31st minute.

The Eels began the second half with promise, trapping Faeamani in-goal, but were caught out by a long drop-out and ceded any advantage they had gained.

Soon afterwards, Kini scythed down the middle once more after a half break from Oliver Pascoe to set up Campbell.

Pascoe sent Cooper Bai crashing over from close range before Sami touched down to inflict more pain on the home side.

Tuilagi was then taken off and while Josh Addo-Carr scored to briefly stem the bleeding, Faeamani, Campbell and Sami all crossed in the final 15 minutes to bring up the half century.