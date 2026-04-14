NRL Round 7: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

What an absolute disaster Round 6 of the NRL season proved to be for tippers, particularly any that follow this preview. Just when you think you have started to find some form lines, this competition will jump up to bite you. How on earth did the Bulldogs beat the Panthers, the Raiders beat the Rabbitohs and the Warriors upset the Storm in Melbourne?

This week throws up some more conundrums. Do teams bounce back from shock losses last week? Do those showing unexpected form reversals continue to shine? And, is it at all possible that the Storm will slump to a fifth-straight defeat?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, April 16

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Soni Luke 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Griffin Neame 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Viliami Vailea 19. Mason Barber 20. Harrison Edwards 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby

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Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 18. Nathan Brown 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jackson Shereb 21. Joey Walsh 22. Simione Laiafi

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Cowboys were very impressive last week against the weakened Broncos, but struggled to put the game away, They look like they have everything heading in the right direction, but just need to sharpen up a few key areas. The Sea Eagles are undefeated under Kieran Foran, with the players clearly putting in for the new coach. This will be a tough test for the new regime in Townsville.

Tip: Cowboys by 8

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.57 (-4.5 $1.88) Sea Eagles $2.35 (+4.5 $1.88)

Friday, April 17

GIO Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Sebastian Kris 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Zac Hosking 16. Ata Mariota 17. Morgan Smithies 18. Daine Laurie 19. Joseph Roddy 20. Owen Pattie 21. Savelio Tamale 22. Chevy Stewart

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Manaia Waitere 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Cooper Clarke 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Davvy Moale 18. Shawn Blore 19. Hugo Peel 20. Lazarus Vaalepu 21. Moses Leo 22. Trent Toelau

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: Just when many were ready to draw a line through the Raiders' season, they fought back to beat the Rabbitohs in Perth. The Storm on the other hand continued their inexplicable run of outs succumbing to the Warriors. How many times can we say that the Storm can't possibly lose again? The Raiders finding form and playing at home, the Storm looking diabolical, I still have to go with Melbourne.

Tip: Storm by 6

PointsBet odds: Raiders $ 2.10 (+2.5 $1.83) Storm $1.72 (-2.5 $1.95)

TIO Stadium, Darwin, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Ray Stone 17. Francis Molo 18. Oryn Keeley 19. Trai Fuller 20. Brian Pouniu 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Lewis Symonds

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Kalani Going 17. Billy Phillips 18. Sione Fonua 19. Freddy Lussick 20. Luron Patea 21. Jack Cole 22. Jesse McLean

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dolphins enjoyed the bye last weekend, while the Panthers did not enjoy their trip to Homebush where they were mugged by a fired up Bulldogs team. The Panthers will put that loss behind them, and set about not losing another game for the rest of the season. The Dolphins can beat anyone on their day, but their days are really scattered this season.

Tip: Panthers by 20

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $4.30 (+14.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.20 (-14.5 $1.88)

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Saturday, April 18

Go Media Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Marata Niukore 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jacob Laban 18. Luke Hanson 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 21. Morgan Gannon 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 23. Mitchell Barnett

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Sialetili Faeamani 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Lachlan Ilias 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Kurtis Morrin 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Oliver Pascoe 15. Cooper Bai 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Adam Christensen 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Zane Harrison 20. Klese Haas 21. Josh Patston 22. Jenson Taumoepeau

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Warriors lost Luke Metcalf for last week's game and went back to the winning ways they were enjoying before he returned from injury. The Titans meanwhile found another gear in mowing down the Eels. This is a dangerous game for the Warriors as the Titans look capable of springing an upset whenever their dangerous backs click. You'd have to think the Warriors win this at home.

Tip: Warriors by 12

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.30 (-10.5 $1.88) Titans $3.50 (+10.5 $1.88)

Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Lachlan Hubner 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Bronson Garlick 16. Sean Keppie 17. Jayden Sullivan 18. Edward Kosi 19. Thomas Fletcher 20. Salesi Ataata 21. Moala Graham-Taufa 22. Liam Le Blanc

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Setu Tu 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Jacob Halangahu 17. Josh Kerr 18. Hame Sele 19. Kade Reed 20. David Fale 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 22. Lyhkan King-Togia

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Rabbitohs will be absolutely filthy that they let the game against the Raiders get away last week, while the Dragons were once again disappointing in losing to the Sea Eagles. The Dragons do have patches where they look like a competitive team, but those patches extend nowhere near a full 80 minutes. Expect the Bunnies to bounce back.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 22

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.23 (-13.5 $1.88) Dragons $4 (+13.5 $1.88)

Jarome Luai returns for the Tigers. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Heamasi Makasini 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Jock Madden 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Latu Fainu 19. Luke Laulilii 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Tony Sukkar 22. Tristan Hope

Broncos: 1. Jesse Arthars 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Josh Rogers 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison Bench: 14. Thomas Duffy 15. Ben Talty 16. Jaiyden Hunt 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Va'a Semu 19. Hayze Perham 20. Cameron Bukowski 21. Cory Paix 22. Antonio Verhoeven

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers continued to impress last week, beating the Knights in Campbelltown, while the understrength Broncos almost got the better of the Cowboys in a thriller. This will be a big test of the Tigers' premiership aspirations, taking on last year's premiers. If they can replicate the irrepressible enthusiasm and momentum that saw them steamroll the Knights, they could maintain their position at the top of the ladder.

Tip: Tigers by 4

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.53 (-5.5 $1.83) Broncos $2.45 (+5.5 $1.95)

Sunday, April 19

Allianz Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Tommy Talau 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Egan Butcher 22. Billy Smith

Knights: 1. Fletcher Sharpe 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Hunt 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Sandon Smith 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Thomas Cant 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Pasami Saulo 16. Cody Hopwood 17. Francis Manuleleua 18. Kyle McCarthy 19. Peter Hola 20. Tyson Gamble 21. Elijah Leaumoana 22. James Schiller

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Roosters stormed home in the second half to beat the Sharks last weekend, while the Knights were never really in their game against the fast-moving Tigers. The Roosters still have some issues to address, but they are improving each week. As for the Knights, the Tigers might have knocked them back down to earth after their previously lofty efforts while missing their two biggest stars.

Tip: Roosters by 10

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.33 (-10.5 $1.90) Knights $3.20 (+10.5 $1.85)

CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Brian Kelly 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Saxon Pryke 16. Jack de Belin 17. Toni Mataele 18. Teancum Brown 19. Araz Nanva 20. Lorenzo Talataina 21. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 22. Mohamed Alameddine

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bronson Xerri 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Jake Turpin 19. Jonathan Sua 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Josh Curran 22. Alekolasimi Jones 23. Stephen Crichton

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: OK, here we go again, this game is very easy, right? The Bulldogs who smashed the Panthers last week will easily dispose of the Eels that were destroyed by the Titans, right? Then you start to second guess yourself; the Eels won't want to be booed off again at home, the Bulldogs will be on the let-down, after what was a near grand final performance last week. Potential upset?

Tip: Bulldogs by 18

PointsBet odds: Eels $3.70 (+11.5 $1.88) Bulldogs $1.27 (-11.5 $1.88)

BYE:

Sharks

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.