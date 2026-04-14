NRL Round 7 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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What an absolute nightmare Round 6 was for tippers. The only certainty of the weekend was the first to lose, and all the 50/50 calls, were, well, 50/50 calls. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, Accor Stadium, Saturday April 18, 5:30pm (AEST)

After last week's effort with the Panthers, I am tempted to put my roughie of the week up as the "sure thing" this week. Scanning the Round 7 games, this clash at Accor Stadium stands out as one the Rabbitohs really have to win.

Last week the Bunnies did just about everything but beat the Raiders. Wayne Bennett would have been furious at their lack of effort once they were comfortably in front. It is one thing to lose a game after not turning up at all, but to be well on top of an opponent before clocking off early must be the most frustrating loss a coach can face. They welcome Matt Dufty to the fullback position after the injury to Jye Gray. Dufty had a hit and a miss NRL career before shining in the Super League with Warrington Wolves.

The Dragons continued their pattern of being competitive in patches, but not long enough to actually win a game. They too will be desperate this week as the knives come out for coach Shane Flanagan.

If the Rabbitohs lose this, they should pack it up for the year, as should I.

Round 7 sure thing: Rabbitohs

Matthew Dufty of the Rabbitohs during this year's Charity Shield. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Canberra Raiders vs. Melbourne Storm, GIO Stadium, Friday April 17, 6pm (AEST)

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Once again there are several games this weekend which really could go either way. The Raiders have been very sketchy this season, but enjoyed a confidence building come-form-behind victory over the Rabbitohs in Perth last weekend. They host the Storm in Canberra in a game they really need to win if they are to fully turn their season around.

The Storm have unbelievably lost four in a row, culminating in the shock loss at home to the Warriors last weekend. There is no need to state how much they will want to win this one, but the questions linger over just what is going on at the club.

Can Craig Bellamy get the Storm back on track? Can the Storm forwards do enough to allow the best spine in the business the room they need to operate? Will the Raiders cut them up out wide? I've tossed the coin high in the air, and I could be wrong, but I cant see it landing Storm side down again!

Toss of the coin game winner: Storm

The roughie

Sydney Roosters vs. Newcastle Knights, Allianz Stadium, Sunday April 19, 2pm (AEDT)

The Roosters fought back in the second half to beat the Sharks last weekend and appear to be getting better each week in their attacking combinations. Their defence still needs a bit of work, they are leaking a lot of points

The Knights looked to be rattled by the speed and enthusiasm of the Tigers last week, but still looked quite dangerous when they had their share of the ball. They welcome back big signing Dylan Brown from injury this week and it will be interesting to see how well he slots back into the side.

The Roosters should win this one at home, but the Knights are a bit of value if you are looking to boost a multi or are desperate to climb your tipping competition ladder.

Round 7 roughie: Knights

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 7.