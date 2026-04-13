NRL midweek mail R7: Sea Eagles keen to bring Connor Watson to Brookvale

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 6.

Manly soaring with new lease on life

Manly interim coach Kieran Foran has dragged the Sea Eagles off rock bottom since taking over, and his players have backed him to take on the job fulltime.

Taniela Paseka admitted that "everyone's a bit happier," since Foran took over, having now won two games on the trot.

"He's a great coach, so if the opportunity (to remain full-time) comes in, he'll probably be a great head coach."

While Paseka added "it was weird" having his former teammate as a coach at first, Jake Simpkin admitted Foran has taken the edge off since coming in.

"He's been awesome for us... really simplified our game and probably just took a bit off pressure of a lot of us."

Watson the Sea Eagle?

Paseka also discussed the links around Sydney Roosters star Connor Watson to Manly, and believes he'd be a good asset to the squad.

"He's played Origin. Anyone who's played Origin is a great addition," he said.

"He's playing good footy at the Roosters.. it's be good to have someone like him with a bit of experience as well."

Paseka also admitted the fire inside him to become a top five prop is still very much aflame.

"You want to play your best footy, and I believe now that I'm there, so if I can keep performing for this team it'll speak for itself," he shared.

He said that he's been trying to share lessons around simplifying his game down to young gun Simione Laiafi.

"He's my roomie, so I've been speaking to him a lot about being calm," Paseka admitted.

"I think if you get real heated, you can, like, burn out very quickly. I've learnt that."

Connor Watson has been linked with a move to Manly, which would be welcomed by Sea Eagles enforcer Taniela Paseka Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

One-eyed Jurbo

Jake Trbojevic went down with a nasty head injury in Manly's win over the Dragons, with his eye swelling completely shut.

"His eyes swelled up quite a bit," his brother Ben Trbojevic recalled.

"Not too sure of the diagnosis, but hopefully it'll be right for this week.... Just gotta let the medical staff do the thing, and we'll see what happens."

Teammate Corey Waddell said "it was probably good news from the scan," and hopes he'll be right to play against the Cowboys this week.