Why Titans gun signed on with battling Dragons

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The future of St George Illawarra appears far from rosy, but there were key reasons why Gold Coast outside back Phil Sami was prepared to hitch his wagon to their flickering star.

Sami is one of the few recent signing coups the Dragons, in last position on the NRL ladder, can point to.

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The 28-year-old inked a three-year deal from 2027 worth $1.25 million, and the Titans basically waived the cooling-off period and did not attempt to come back with a more lucrative offer.

Sami's manager Paul Hogan told AAP his client's move was "all about security", understandable considering he and his partner have three children under the age of six.

Titans coach Josh Hannay is a fan of Sami but said the club, with a lot of salary-cap funds already tied up with the backline, was not in a position to offer him the deal the Dragons tabled.

Phil Sami will make the move to the Dragons in 2027. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images

There is uncertainty surrounding the future of Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, but Hogan confirmed the contract had no get-out clauses and was not tied to the future of the coach in any way, despite Sami being an admirer of the 2016 premiership-winning mentor.

The Dragons have put re-signings of their current players on hold while Flanagan's future remains up in the air. They are still in the market to sign external players, but have had little luck in the market in recent times, apart from Sami and South Sydney prop Keaon Koloamatangi.

Koloamatangi agreed to a five-year deal from 2027 before this season began.

Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller was in the Red V's sights to join the cub immediately, but was not prepared to uproot his family to play out the 2026 season without a guarantee for 2027.

The Dragons, who are also chasing Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater for next season, were not prepared to offer the extra year.

Off-contract Dragons forward Jaydn Su'A, a Queensland representative, has already informed teammates he is joining Parramatta next season.

When Hannay arrived at the Titans he put an end to any suggestion Sami would join the Dragons this season. He wanted the try-scoring whiz on the books in 2026 for the final year of his contract. True to his word, Hannay has picked him each week.

"As I said to Phil and Hoges when I first got to the club, I have a really open mind about Phil," Hannay told AAP.

"I am really happy with how he is playing, and he has been one of our most consistent performers over the opening six rounds.

"What we couldn't offer Phil right now, which the Dragons could, was certainty.

"He has got a young family and in this game stability and security is a rare thing, so when it comes along you can't fault him for jumping at that."

Sami has scored 74 tries in 148 games for the Titans and is just 11 behind all-time club record-holder Anthony Don, a goal that he has within his sights.

"Phil is in his 11th year at the Titans and is committed to finishing the season with the club on a high," Hogan said.