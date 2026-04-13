Panthers extend rising fullback Amos Viiga to 2029

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Penrith have locked in one of their most exciting junior prospects, with fullback Amos Viiga extending his time at the club through to the end of 2029.

A product of the Colyton Colts, Viiga has cemented himself as Penrith's No.1 in Harold Matthews Cup, building on a strong rise through the club's pathways system.

The young fullback has been an attacking menace in 2026, featuring among the competition's leading try scorers and producing several standout performances, including multiple doubles this season alone.

His progression follows a dominant 2025 campaign at local level, where he finished as the top try scorer in the Penrith District U16's competition and delivered a double in the Grand Final, form that has carried into this year.

Amos Viiga has locked his immediate future away with the Panthers Supplied

While the 16-year-old is still early in his development, Viiga profiles as an elite attacking prospect, with his speed and finishing ability allowing him to consistently impact the Panthers' success. Pairing his silky offensive skills with Penrith's defensive philosophy is expected to push his development to the next level, opening the door for success down the track.

The long-term extension reflects Penrith's confidence in Viiga's trajectory as he continues to develop within one of the NRL's most elite junior systems.